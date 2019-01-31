BROCKWAY — Jean Rittenhouse and John Carlson were honored as Brockway’s Citizens of the Year Saturday evening at the 31st annual awards dinner.
Borough Council President Chris Benson introduced each of the honorees, followed by church, community and family representatives speaking about them.
After Rittenhouse, who started her banking career at Brockway Citizens Bank and retired from S&T Bank some 43 years later, was introduced, the Rev. Msgr. Charles Kaza, of St. Tobias Church, spoke of her gentleness, longsuffering and prayerful attitude.
He noted that sports figures and entertainment personalities are celebrated and adored but of Rittenhouse and Carlson, “these are our hall-of famers.”
Her great nephew Gary Lines and Roger Richards, a colleague from her banking days, also paid tribute to her.
When her turn came to speak, Rittenhouse said, “I’ve been surrounded by wonderful people all my life.”
Carlson’s pastor, the Rev. Robert Trask, praised him for his leadership and for “doing so many wonderful things, quietly.”
The Rev. Terry Felt, a lifelong friend, said, “I’ve known him since I first knew what friends were. I’ve admired him.”
Of his devotion to church, family and community, Felt concluded, “I can’t think of anyone more deserving.”
Carlson’s daughter, Karen Martini, and grandson, Austin Martini, recalled the lessons they learned from “Big John,” including his admonition to Austin that “can’t never did nothing.”
Carlson’s son, John, said a note that hangs on his father’s mirror is a blueprint for how he lives his life: “Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as you can.”
Brockway attorney R. Edward Ferraro served as master of ceremonies.
The Village Voices singing group provided dinnertime entertainment.
Rittenhouse and Carlson received citations from the state House of Representatives.
Brockway Mayor Bill Hrinya welcomed those who attended and the evening concluded with the singing of “God Bless America.”
The Citizens of the Year Committee includes Joe Baka, Ed Ferraro, Katie Bish, Cheryl DeSantis, Merry Inzana, Diane Devlin, Jim Grant and the Rev. Victor Baxter.
