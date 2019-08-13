BROOKVILLE — While no one from the community was slated to speak at the Brookville Council meeting last week, resident Arthur McKinley did address the council about the riverwalk project.
He had several issues with the most important being that as a stakeholder in the project and the person bringing the project to council, he felt he was being left out of the process, noting that the borough’s engineering firm was not allowed to talk with him.
Borough Manager Dana Shreckengost said the engineers are working on the preliminaries such as elevations for the areas suggested for the riverwalk. She noted once that preliminary plan arrives then there will be a meeting with the engineers. She said that already it has been noted that a gravel path is not doable but that the path would need to be paved.
She said council would first review the engineer’s plan once it arrives in a private meeting.
Council President Phil Hynes told McKinley that he would have input into the preliminary plans.
Council member Karen Allgeier said it is a slow process. Some projects, she noted, such as the Walter Dick plan took more than a year. She did say that she would not be in favor of raising taxes to support this type of project.
Solicitor James Dennison said there are steps that the borough has to follow.
When McKinley noted that it seems to be taking a long time, Schreckengost said there are only 1.6 employees in the borough office and they can only get so much done each day.
Council member Rick Baughman told McKinley he was taking things too personal, adding that a project has to go through all the hoops.
Hynes appointed a committee of three including himself, Council member Randy Bartley and Council member Bill Kutz. He then told McKinley that they would have a private meeting with the engineers once the preliminary plan was in hand and that McKinley would be invited to attend to provide input.
“We are trying to move forward,” Hynes said. “No body has said no. The process is moving on as it should.”
Police report
Borough police Chief Vince Markle noted that police received 211 calls for service, issued 122 citations, 82 warnings, 267 parking tickets, eight misdemeanors, seven summeries, one Police 1 training and three DUIs.
He also asked council for an executive session for personnel. Council granted the request and upon returning to council approved hiring recently retired borough police officer Mark Humes as a part-time officer.
Fire report
The Brookville Volunteer Fire Co. had 21 runs in July; three structure fires; three fire alarms; one natural gas emergency; one carbon monoxide; nine motor vehicle accidents; two trees down and two transfers.
The Pine Street siren has been placed back online, according to Fire Chief David Miller’s written report. He noted it will cost $750 to upgrade the equipment to be able to function as a Weather Siren.
Council approved spending the money for the upgrade.
The report noted that Ladder 2 was being serviced for software and hardware updates. The new multi-gas detector was received and placed in Ladder 2. The detector that had been in the vehicle was moved to Rescue 2.
Receiving the detector has fulfilled this year’s state grant, Miller reported. The report was accepted by the Fire Commissioner’s Office and now Brookville VFC is eligible to apply for next year’s grant.
Firefighters attended two training weekends. The first was a flashover recognition and survival training and the second was a fire dynamics training. Both were hosted by the Brookville VFC. Firefighters will also be attending a training in September for vehicle rescue.
In other action:
- Council approved the transfer of money from several funds at S&T to PLGIT. These included $100,000 from the general fund, $10,000 from street lighting fund and $1,000 from the library fund.
- Council also approved the police pension 2020 MMO, which is $81,585.
Council will next meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, in the borough complex.