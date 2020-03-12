BROOKVILLE — The Riverwalk project is dead, at least for now.
The Brookville Borough Council last Tuesday voted to withdraw its support from the project, originally brought to council by Brookville native Arthur McKinley. The project began more than a year ago with McKinley’s vision of a tree-lined gravel walkway along the waterways that run through town.
Engineer Dave Pike, of Gwin, Dobson & Foreman, Inc., an engineering firm in Altoona, brought news of a stumbling block to this multi-year project. Pike noted that in December a map of Phase One, which was mainly around the ballfields, the master plan, which incompassed all three streams in the borough, and a short narrative explaining the project was sent to the Army Corps of Engineers with a request for the 408 application and feedback.
Phase One begins at the kayak launch just off of S. White Street on the south side of Redbank Creek. The proposed riverwalk would then go eastward along Redbank Creek, crossing over Pickering Street and both towards and around Memorial Park. A separate section at the point where North Fork Creek and Sandy Lick Creek meet to form Redbank Creek was also included.
Pike did receive “the formal 408 application and bullet points within that application of items that may or may not have to be submitted along with the plan itself at some point.” He also received a request for “a wetlands investigation/delineation for the areas of the Riverwalk that could potentially encroach within the flood protection zone.”
However, the wetlands study and potential delineation is outside of the initial agreement with the engineers. To continue further, a new agreement would have to be drawn up and more funding provided. The original funding up to this point has come from a Jefferson County grant of $10,500 and a private contribution of $500 from McKinley.
Pike could not give an estimated cost becasue the engineering firm doesn’t know what it will run into moving forward on the project. Pike said while he is not a wetlands specialist that there may be some minimal wetlands associated with the Riverwalk project. He also noted that trees would not be allowed to be planted in the flood protection zone because of possibly impacting the stream flow in the future. The flood protection zone is 50 feet from the top of the levee banks, away from the streams.
McKinley said, “The concept here from the beginning has been to beautify and provide public access to our town’s river banks, the tops of the river banks. The benefits include beautifying our neglected rivers, providing central safe place for walking and recreation outdoor events, establishing connections with Redbank Valley Trail, Walter Dick Park and attracting new visitors and commerce and vitality to our town. I think everybody liked that idea.”
He noted that 50 feet from the river bank currently there are houses, buildings, trees, etc. “So I don’t understand the inability to create anything else there because it’s a wasteland right now but with a lot of buildings and a lot of other obstacles.”
McKinley also questioned the result of the 408 request. A completed 408 would be a potential 30-page document, which is what he believes the engineering firm was to deliver. Pike and council disagreed, noting that the firm did make a 408 request which is to request the application with possible feedback on any issues with the project.
“The engineers have met all of the requirements that the borough has set forth, and they’ve exceeded those expectations and the borough is very happy with the work that the engineers have completed,” borough manager Dana Schreckengost said.
The debate raged on and finally Councilman Randy Bartley had had enough. “We’ve been accused of not being transparent, of hiring unprofessional employees; I’m making a motion right now to withdraw the council’s support for the Riverwalk.”
Councilman Rick Baughman than made a motion to return McKinley’s initial outlay of $500 for the project.
Bartley’s motion was seconded and a roll call vote was held with Bartley, Baughman, Bill Kutz, Karen Allgeier and Hynes voting to withdraw council’s support and Todd Gumpher and Ken King voting against.
Council then voted unanimously to provide a $500 check to McKinley, which was done Tuesday night.
“It’s a sad day for this council, which has a reputation of a do-nothing council, and you’ve really proved today that you’re unwilling and incapable of doing anything. Thank you,” McKinley said as he and several others left the meeting.
Allgeier said, “I liked the project, however, Mr. McKinley has made it untenable for us to work on this project and because of that, this is what happened. We have rules to follow. We have all kinds of government agencies who are on our back constantly about wetlands and DCNR and DEP. And nothing happens quickly anymore, because there’s so many regulations you have to follow. Had he been patient and worked with us, instead of continually yelling at us...this project would have went forward. However, it is not moving forward, because of this attitude. I mean who wouldn’t want to have what they were proposing, but we got to do it right.
“I was ‘Yeah, I liked the project’ but I can’t continue to be browbeat constantly about a project that has certain guidelines and certain benchmarks it has to meet in order to go forward. Dave, you know all about the benchmarks when it comes to grants and things like that and parks in the front of Main Street because you had to jump through the same hoops.”
David Taylor said, “Karen referred to the town square... Just for the record that took 12 years from the time that HBI optioned the property, until the time we dedicated it. And if you don’t think that having underground tanks and soil mitigation is not a hoop to jump through...it is a process.”
While money is not in the borough budget for the Riverwalk project this year, several council members made indicated that maybe in the future they might take another look at a walkway around the ball fields.
Dennison advised letting the project sit for now and then if the project “really is dead” he said he’d suggest as a matter of courtesy letting the Army Corps of Enginers know.