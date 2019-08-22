Sarvey Insurance & Notary Service partnered with the Clarion Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and with Nripendra Singh’s marketing class at Clarion University’s College of Business Administration and Information Sciences to provide students with a unique opportunity to grapple with real world issues unique to businesses in North-Central Pennsylvania.
“Earlier this year,” said James B. Sarvey, president of Sarvey Insurance & Notary Service, “Jason Strohm approached our insurance agency about a partnership that would provide junior and senior level students at Clarion University with the opportunity to learn about our unique challenges, research our market, and provide actionable solutions for our company.”
Sarvey Insurance was founded more than five decades ago by James G. Sarvey. “A key principle and driving force behind the agency’s growth and success is a commitment to active learning,” said Will Sarvey, the third generation of Sarvey to serve the residents of Brookville, DuBois, and Punxsutawney.
The pilot program began in January of 2019.
Singh invited a representative from Sarvey Insurance to work with two of his top marketing students, Aaron Ellis and Harrison Strimbu. Over a period of four months, Strimbu and Ellis evaluated the marketing model employed by Sarvey insurance. Additionally, they reviewed numerous scholarly works in preparation for their final recommendations, which were presented to Sarvey Insurance on April 22 at the Clarion Small Business Development Center.
“To say that we are impressed would be an understatement,” Will Sarvey said. “Sarvey Insurance is prepared to implement the market strategies and adapt to the insights of Aaron and Harrison.”
Ellis and Strimbu offered several recommendations based upon an in-depth assessment of the agency’s market position, regional engagement with the community, and goals for future growth in the local market.
While the marketing project was an initial pilot program for Singh and his students in collaboration with the SBDC and local businesses, it stands a very good chance of being refined and becoming a resource for the region.
“We are grateful to Aaron Ellis and Harrison Strimbu for their fine work, to Jason Strohm of the Clarion SBDC, to Dr. Singh for his willingness to work with our agency, and to Clarion University for being the vibrant learning community that it is for our region,” James Sarvey said.