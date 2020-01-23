BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School Board is continuing to develop a policy to establish disciplinary guidelines for students involved in athletic and extracurricular activities.
At its December meeting, the board tabled action on a motion to amend policy 218.3, giving the superintendent the authority to make exceptions to the general policy not to suspend students from sports and other extracurricular activities as a disciplinary measure on a case by case basis.
Between that time and the board’s work session last week, the solicitor reviewed the district’s policies and found that policy 218.3 appears to contradict policy 123, which sets guidelines for participation in interscholastic sports.
The board voted 8-0 Monday night not to amend policy 218.3 as discussed earlier. The board then voted 5-3 to remove policy 218.3, which addresses student discipline regarding interscholastic athletic and extracurricular activity regulations, from the handbook.
The board also discussed how much off-campus activities should be addressed by the district.
Following the board’s discussion on more clearly defining the discipline policy in the district, board president Don Gill instructed the new athletics and extra-curricular activities committee to “look at policy 123 and to take a look at other information in regard to the student activities and student athletics handbooks. Let’s take a step forward.”
Personnel
The board also took action on several personnel items during the meeting.
Three resignations were accepted.
- Mary Jane O’Donnell, child specific aide, submitted her resignation for personal reasons effective December 20, 2019.
- Sherry Young, transportation assistant in the business office, submitted her resignation for retirement purposes, effective March 20.
- Jeanne Smith, elementary school nurse, submitted her resignation for retirement at the end of the current school year.
The board also approved a leave of absence (FMLA) for employee #85172 from early February through the end of the school year.
Approved as coaches and volunteers were:
- Cheerleading — Kristie Mumford, head advisor; Megan Rowan, assistant advisor; both for the 2020-21 school year.
- Softball — Carl McManigle, head coach; Tim Kammerdeiner, assistant coach; Adam Neill and Jim McManigle, volunteers.
- Baseball — Nate Bonfardine, head coach; Chad Weaver, assistant coach.
- Basketball — Brandi Lungren and Jennifer Slagle, volunteers.
- Girls Junior High Volleyball — Melinda Burton, head coach; Elice Hamaker, assistant coach; Tina Householder, Allen Morelock and Joyce Reitz, volunteer.
- Wrestling — David Hegburg and James Carpino, volunteers.
Approved were requests from Haines Trans., Inc. to add Kristen Suhan as a full-time bus driver retroactive to December 3, 2019, and to remove Donna Yuhas from the approved driver list, effective January 2.
Added to the list of day-to-day substitutes were Hannah Means of Brookville, PK-4 and special ed PK-8; Elaina Simpson of Brookville, elementary education; and Janell Tansey of Brookville, substitute nurse and teacher.
Other action
- Board member Roberta Ganoe questioned the status of the district providing free lunches for all students. Food services director Becky Kammerdeiner explained that the district does not yet met the federal guidelines of having enough students eligible for reduced meals to provide free lunches for all students.
- The board approved the proposed 2020-2021 school calendar as presented last week. With the new calendar, the first day of school for students will be Wednesday, August 26 and the tentative last day of school will be Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
- The board approved three requests for overnight trips: District Choir at United High School in Armagh, January 16-18; District Band at Keystone High School in Knox, February 13-15; and DECA State Competition at Hershey Conference Center, February 19-21.
- The DECA competition led to a lengthy discussion of how involved financially the district should be in supporting student club activities. The board will look into the list of clubs to determine if any might qualify for co-curricular financial support.
- The board approved a request from the Borough of Summerville for exoneration of 2018 and 2019 property taxes on two parcels being used by the borough for public purposes.
- Three donations were accepted: Brookville Area Raider Scholastic Foundation donated $7,354.16 for sewing machines, books for K-2 reading initiatives, heart rate monitors, circuit training packs and window paints for art; Workforce Solutions of Kersey donated $614.41 for busing expenses for field trips; and The National Wild Turkey Foundation donated $250 to the Archery Club.
- Brittany Nowacki, director of special education, was authorized to apply tor a Northwest Austism Society grant to purchase items for implementation of sensory spaces/sensory carts at the elementary school buildings.
- The board was informed the district has been awarded a SafeSchools Grant in the amount of $19,187.50 to assist with costs related to the school resource officers.
- Superintendent Erich May reminded everyone that the work sessions on the second Monday of each month will begin at 6 p.m., following board action in December.
The next meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be its work session on Monday, February 10, in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.