BROOKVILLE — With a goal of reopening the school buildings to all students on August 26, administrators in the Brookville Area School District have prepared a menu of options that will be available to all students.
Superintendent Erich May likened the options to a restaurant menu in his presentation to the school board Monday night. He said:
- Students choosing to attend classroom sessions have chosen from the main menu while dining in the restaurant. “The special tonight is classroom instruction,” he said.
- Students choosing take-out will be able to access their classroom activities through Brightspace, progressing through the curriculum prepared by their classroom teachers.
- A third option will be pre-packaged take-out lessons through Edmentum. These lessons will not be prepared by local educators. He said lessons through Edmentum are often used by students in credit-recovery classes.
“People are not going to be forced to return to the classroom,” he said. “We are trying to provide a buffet of options for instruction. What we are hoping is that our students will choose to stay on the roster.”
He told the board, “We are going into uncharted territory.” Because of “getting slightly different guidance from different authorities, we as a district are trying to be prepared” for whatever happens.
May reviewed the district’s proposed phased school reopening health and safety plan, including proposals for athletic activities.
“Our mission is to educate, empower, inspire. To that end we hope to have students back in the buses and buildings, back on the court and field, to start the school year on August 26,” May said.
The plan provides for instruction and activities in both green and yellow phases, assuming that all schools will be closed and students will have to study from home if the state were to return to a red phase in the pandemic.
May referred to surveys recently sent to parents and school staff. With over half the surveys returned, May said “a strong majority want to return in the fall.”
School board president Don Gill said, “There is no perfect plan. Let’s listen with open ears because it is very hard to put this plan together.”
May said, “The children are our future. The mission around here is to educate and care for children. We need to do things like masking up, if that’s what it takes. We need to direct our attention, our commitment, our hearts toward” that goal. “We are going to have to get a little more focused on taking the precautions that need to be taken to deliver essential instruction.”
The complete health and safety plan is available for review on the school’s webpage at www.basd.us.