BROOKVILLE — The uncertainty of local, state and federal income will undoubtedly affect the 2020-2021 budget for the Brookville Area School District, according to business administrator Ellen Neyman.
Using a powerpoint presentation, Neyman gave an overview of the preliminary budget, comparing anticipated revenue and expenses to previous budgets.
The preliminary budget for next year anticipates $25,536,523 in revenue, with expenses totaling $27,431,184.
She pointed out areas of the budget where revenue increases budgeted earlier were removed. “Originally, with the tax increase and the revenue I removed, we would have been right on target for meeting our budget,” she said.
“Right now the state hasn’t given clear guidance of how our expenses are going to be calculated,” she said. “Our expenses for this year will be used to calculate our funding next year.”
Neyman said, “At this point in this coming school year I would not recommend planning a tax increase. There is a lot happening at the state level, wherein the next few days they may decide not to allow a tax increase.”
She told the board, “In a few short months we will know how we ended 19-20.
“We need to keep in mind, even though we have this budget, that doesn’t give us the go ahead to spend every penny of it next year. We still have to be cognizant of our revenue coming in for this budget, because we may still have to make cuts,” she said. “I think we are in a holding pattern.”
The board is looking at options for meeting next year’s budget needs, with the board to vote on the preliminary proposed budget at its meeting on May 11. The final budget is tentatively scheduled for adoption at the board’s June 15 meeting, but must be adopted by June 30 to meet state requirements.
Personnel
The board accepted two resignations Monday night.
- Kitty Motter, child specific aide at Hickory Grove, resigned for personal reasons, effective March 31.
- Janet Lawrence, who has been an assistant in the business office for 12 years, has submitted her letter to retire, effective August 31.
The board also voted to approve a three-year agreement with the Clarion Area School District for shared services of the director of Food Services, Becky Kammerdeiner.
Other action
- Superintendent Erich May reported on work being done by the maintenance department during the shutdown. “The maintenance crew has been really busy,” he said. Among the work completed was the installation of a new high efficiency hot water heater, repair of a water leak at Hickory Grove, preparing to repair the pool heater at Hickory Grove and mowing at all schools.
- The board gave the administration permission to apply for grants to fund purchases of equipment and technology for continuity of education. Kammerdeiner was also given permission to apply for a grant through “No Kid Hungry” to assist school districts that served meals to students during the COVID-19 closure.
The next scheduled meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be held Monday, May 11. It will be a voting meeting, not a work session.