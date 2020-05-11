BROOKVILLE — Financial discussions brought both compliments and criticism at Monday night’s meeting of the Brookville Area School Board.
Compliments were given to food services director Becky Kammerdeiner and her staff for their efficiency in running the cafeteria and also for providing meals to students during the enforced school closure.
Kammerdeiner presented her budget for the 2020-21 year, noting that again she is not recommending an increase in the cost of breakfasts and lunches served at the school. She said with the current economic state, “we are not in the position to do that right now.”
Meal costs will remain the same as this year: Elementary breakfast, $1.25; elementary lunch, $2.15; secondary breakfast, $1.50; secondary lunch, $2.40 and adult meal, $4. Qualifying students received reduced-cost meals.
The cafeteria budget is not dependent on the district’s general budget. She presented a balanced budget, with $1,063,069 in anticipated revenue and expenditures. Although the budget is $56,920 more than the current budget, “I should not be requesting any aid from the general fund,” she said.
She assured the board there has not been any interruption in providing meals to students since the schools were closed. The meals will be continued at least until June 2. “We have been considering provided lunches throughout the summer,” she said, but that decision has not yet been finalized.
General budgetCriticism came when the proposed 2020-21 budget was presented.
The proposed budget is $27,443,912, a 3.07 percent increase of $819,938 over this year’s budget. Business administrator Ellen Neyman said the proposed budget “does not increase any taxes this year.”
The budget will be supported by real estate taxes at 31.0638 mills, 1 percent earned income and real estate transfer taxes, and a $10 local services tax.
Several members of the board questioned the need to include a $415,500 capital reserve fund budget in the budget package. “We try to do realistically what we know to do. If we don’t put it in the budget, we can’t spend it,” she said.
The proposed budget was approved by a 7-2 vote. Voting against it were board members Herb McConnell and Carol Schindler.
The proposed budget is now on display for the public to review in the administrative offices at Hickory Grove. It will be on display for 30 days, with the proposed final adoption to come at the board’s June 15 meeting. Neyman assured board members that any adjustments to the budget that they find necessary can be made until that time.
Board members also questioned the need for approving a 2.9 percent salary increase with the Brookville Area Education Association. The remainder of the contract will stay the same as it is now through June 30, 2021.
Superintendent Erich May said the current contract will expire in June. “We had been negotiating for months, working on a multi-year contract for teachers. When the coronavirus hit, we decided to put those negotiations on hold and offer a short contract extension instead,” he said.
While the new contract provides a 2.9 percent pay increase, teachers have agreed to stay on their current salary steps for the coming year. May said the contract extension will keep “our salaries competitive with neighboring districts and our talented teachers won’t have to work without a contract in the fall.”
Rick Ortz said, “I can’t believe we’re proposing a 2.9 percent increase when we have no idea what we’re about to enter into.”
Voting not to accept the proposed contract as presented were Ortz, a member of the negotiating committee, and McConnell.
Extending the current contract for administrators for another year also concerned board members. Extending the contract puts off negotiating a long-term agreement with principals and directors. Voting not to extend the contract extension were McConnell and negotiating committee members Schindler and Ortz.
Both contract extensions were figured into the proposed budget approved for the 2020-21 school year.
Other action
Board president Don Gill reminded everyone that the board will have to select delegates at the next meeting to participate in the PSBA (Pennsylvania School Boards Association) Delegate Assembly meeting. It will be a virtual meeting, to be held November 7.
• Gill reported that two executive sessions were held since the April meeting to discuss negotiations and personnel matters.
The next meeting of the school board will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. Monday, May 18.