BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Municipal Authority received some good news Tuesday afternoon. The new sewage treatment plant is nearly complete.
Engineer Josh Gunnett said he expects substantial completion well before the next BMA meeting, possibly sometime in August.
He said Global Heavy Corporation has completed 98 percent of the work and is finishing up the equipment installation, site excavation, backfilling and concrete work. “They still have some odds and ends inside the building to finish,” he said. Gunnett said a meeting was held with the contractor to discuss remaining items for the substantial completion.
Westmoreland Electric is not far behind, with 92 percent of the electrical work completed. They have also started working on preliminary punchlist items.
Next month the authority will discuss what, if any action, it will take against Global Heavy for the lengthy delays in completing the project. In the contract the substantial completion date was March 19. With the contractor being 147 days behind schedule, the BMA has accumulated additional engineering fees of $66,085.42.
Gunnett also updated the authority on its other projects.
- Terra Works has begun work on replacing the water and sewer lines on a section of East Main Street to Franklin Avenue. The project is expected to be complete in early October.
- Approval was given to a request from PennDOT to provide water and sewer service for a new maintenance shed on Route 322. BMA will extend the necessary water and sewer lines at an estimated cost of $200,000, to be paid by PennDOT. “PennDOT wants this to happen fast. They want to be ready for operation by the end of November,” Gunnett said.
- Work is now underway on the Routes 28 and 322 project. Gunnett said the contractor (Thomas Construction) has discussed some additional areas of work that would benefit the authority and make construction easier.
- Scheduled for construction next year is an upgrade to water lines on McDowell Road, near Corsica. Approximately 1,400 feet of three-quarter inch line will be replaced with 4-inch line. The authority will contribute 10 percent of the cost, which is now estimated to be $155,000. The upgrade will be paid with county CDBG funds, with Jefferson County currently conducting a feasibility study on the project.
As part of the monthly financial report, the authority approved the transfer of $50,000 from the water and sewer accounts to PLGIT accounts.
The next regular meeting of the Brookville Municipal Authority will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, in the Borough Complex.