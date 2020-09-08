BROOKVILLE — The annual Share the Love fundraiser at the Brookville YMCA which had been rescheduled for this weekend, September 13, from its usual time in the spring, has been postponed until 2021.
A major fundraiser for the Brookville YMCA, Share the Love has helped the YMCA most recently to renovate the pool, and locker room areas.
The race is held in memory of the late Connor J. Gerg. He spent many hours at the YMCA throughout his life from nursery school to basketball and other programs, including working there as a lifeguard.
His mother, Beth Gerg, said her son always saw the good in everyone and that was part of the “inspiration” for choosing “Share the Love” as the theme for the annual fundraiser. A goal of the event is to bring the community together through friendship and love to support a worthy cause – the YMCA in the aftermath of Connor’s untimely death by suicide in August of 2011.
While the race itself has been postponed to next year, the Share the Love clothing items that are usually sold leading up to the race will still be available. There are many “Share the Love” clothing items that can be ordered, including T-shirts, sweatpants, capris, fleece zip shirts and tank tops. Anyone wishing to order any of the clothing items can place orders up to Wednesday, September 30. Order forms are available at the YMCA or can be viewed online at www.brookvilleymca.com
The Share the Love fundraising goal is to raise about $10,000, which is used each year to benefit the YMCA. If anyone still wishes to contribute to Share the Love this year they can still do so by sending their contribution to the YMCA, at 125 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. Just mark on the check that it is for Share the Love.