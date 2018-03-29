BROOKVILLE — The annual Share the Love fundraiser at the Brookville YMCA is fast approaching. Scheduled for April 7, the event is held in memory of the late Connor J. Gerg. He spent many hours at the YMCA throughout his life from nursery school to basketball and other programs, including working there as a lifeguard.
His mother, Beth Gerg, said her son always saw the good in everyone and that was part of the “inspiration” for choosing “Share the Love” as the theme for this annual fundraiser. She noted that a goal of the event was to bring the entire community together through friendship and love to support a worthy cause – the YMCA in the aftermath of Connor’s untimely death by suicide in August of 2011.
Share the Love features a 10K, 5K and 1K run or walk, as well as a soup and bake sale, and more. Those wishing to run or walk in one of the races can register online at www.brookvilleymca.com or at the YMCA or can call 849-7355 for more information about the event.
The races will use the same routes as last year, according to YMCA executive director Tina Householder.
But this event is more than just a walk or run on a nice day. There will also be a homemade soup and bake sale going on in the gymnasium and Share the Love merchandise will also be available. Some of it is on display on the mannequin at the YMCA. There’s a new color this year – orange – perfect for anyone running outside along rural roads or along wooded paths. There is also a homemade quilt, made by June Strohm, that will be up for auction.
While the race begins at 11 a.m. the rest of the festivities get underway at 9 a.m. All the proceeds from this annual fundraiser will go towards the pool renovation project.
The first year of the fundraiser, the money raised went to the creation of the Share the Love Room at the YMCA. Beth Gerg noted that the room is used throughout the day and by a variety of people. Seniors gather there early in the morning while moms use it at lunchtime as they wait to pick up their children. After school kids of all ages gather there and in the evening you may find all ages taking a moment to sit and visit in the Share the Love room. The fundraiser also raised money one year for the total renovation of the YMCA kitchen.
Gerg and Householder say they strive to raise $10,000 through this fundraiser. Anyone not able to attend the event but wishing to contribute to Share the Love can do so by sending their contribution to the YMCA, at 125 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. Just mark on your check that it is for Share the Love.
A basket fundraiser is also planned to during the Share the Love. If you would like to contribute a basket, xx says they will take them up to the day of the event.
Custom made trophies, donated by Miller Welding, will be given to race participants with the fastest times. The awards will be presented around 12:30 p.m. A professional timing system is being used to mark times of those individuals running in the races. Miles of Smiles is timing it and will place instant times on its website. Those walking will not be timed.
Gerg and Householder say participants should come prepared to have a good time. Create will be there again this year with a special project. And the Suicide Prevention Team members are expected as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.