DISTANT — Sharing her love of music is something that comes naturally to Phyllis Howard of Distant. About five years ago she began sharing her music with patients at Clarion Hospital.
She visits the hospital once a week, taking her folk harp to patients’ rooms and the Cancer Center. Howard said she has had some training as a therapeutic musician and tries to assess what might be best for each patient she visits.
“It depends on the individual’s condition,” she said. “If they seem tired or in pain, I play a different sort of music than for someone who is pretty alert and not in a lot of pain.”
Much of the music she plays is folk songs. “The training that I had suggested it is often better for people who are not well to hear music that is not necessarily familiar. Unfamiliar music takes people outside themselves and lets them go to another place,” she said. “Familiar music is good, too, and can bring back memories. That is why I ask people if there is something they would like me to play.”
Howard also plays requests, sometimes from the patients and sometimes from family members. “If they want me to try to play, I will try,” she said. Because she plays mostly by ear, “if the sound is in my mind I can pick out the melody and chords.”
She said “most people seen to appreciate” the music she plays at the hospital.
A former high school math teacher, Howard said she has been playing for about 11 years. She had piano lessons when she was small, then “in my 50s I learned to play the hammered dulcimer, so I have some background playing folk music.”
She is currently taking lessons from a teacher in Grove City, and she also goes to workshops. “Often it is repertoire, sometimes it is technique” that she learns.
She began volunteering in the summer of 2014. Besides playing for patients at Clarion Hospital, Howard goes to Laurelbrooke Landing and Clarview nursing homes.
As a volunteer with Clarion-Forest VNA Hospice, “sometimes I will see a patient at Jefferson Manor and occasionally visit Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem,” she said.
Howard said she has also visited nursing homes in DuBois. “When my sister was a patient in one of the nursing homes there, I made regular visits to see her and visited other people as well.”
She is an active member of the Clarion Dulcimer Club. “We do programs for nursing homes and assisted living. I take my harp with me and they let me do a harp feature,” she said.
When she is not playing her harp or hammered dulcimer, Howard enjoys knitting, crocheting and “I love to read,” she said.