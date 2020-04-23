BROOKVILLE — Local emergency service workers were praised by a New York Times best selling author on Twitter after they assisted in an accident on Interstate-80 in which he was involved.
Michael Weiss, a senior editor at the Daily Beast and author, was involved in a one car accident on April 17, when his car slid off the interstate during a snow storm. He had his wife, daughter, and dog in the car with him, who all made it out uninjured.
The Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Jefferson County EMS, and McPherson Towing responded to the scene. After making it to a hotel, Weiss took to Twitter to thank and praise the local EMS workers who helped his family on the scene.
“I’m posting this because however dire things get, it’s incredibly reassuring to know that there are people in this country who will selflessly help total strangers. And not because it’s their job to do so. Should you ever find yourself in Brookville, see if you can help the local fire company,” Weiss said on Twitter.
He shared the incident, taking time to note that Pine Creek Volunteer firefighter Sasha Young spent much of her time helping to entertain his young daughter and keep her calm. Young even gave the girl a stuffed Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer the company had left over from its Christmas party.
“I was just doing the job that I volunteered to do. In the process of doing that job, I happened to meet a very nice family having an awful day, and I just tried to make it a little less crappy for them,” Young said.
She has been a volunteer firefighter for 17 years, always ready to help locals and strangers alike. She said she was just doing what she could to to keep the Weiss’ daughter entertained while they handled insurance, towing and hotels.
“I made a new friend for sure. She wasn’t scared, but was very curious and just wanted to talk,” Young said.
Weiss said all the volunteers on the scene that day were gracious and terrific to deal with. His daughter even got to ride in a fire truck for the first time.
Weiss also took the time to thank Dusty and Nancy McPherson for not only towing their car, but helping them get to a hotel. While Dusty took care of the car, his wife Nancy took the family to a hotel, and a convenience store to buy provisions for the night.
“They were just super, super nice and we just talked and laughed the whole way up to DuBois and I helped them unload. They tried to give me money and I said ‘no that’s just what you do,’” Nancy McPherson said. “I don’t think that we did anything that most people around here wouldn’t do. They just don’t know how a small town is.”