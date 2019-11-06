SIGEL — A Sigel Volunteer Fire Department truck, based out of the department’s second station in Millstone, Elk County, was on the way back to the station last Thursday when a tree fell on its hood.
The driver was coming down the hill on Route 949 just south of Belltown, when he saw limbs fall. He was focused on the limbs that had just fallen when the rest of the tree fell as well.
“He came to a screeching halt from that,” Sigel Fire Chief David Smith said.
Smith also noted that the driver said he did not need to go to the hospital, and was not hurt in the accident. However, he was sore the next day from his seatbelt.
The Sigel Fire Department was first called out at 3:40 p.m. Thursday, and remained active until about 1 a.m. only to be called back out at 3:30 a.m. for another hour. The department pumped out five flooded basements, and dealt with about eight or nine tree incidents as a result of the storm.
“Two of the residents we had to pump basements for had never had any problem in recent years despite the number of calls we’ve had the last few years,” Smith said.
Most of the areas where the department aided with flooding are in poor drainage areas, but can usually handle the rain. The number of calls they had indicates how heavy and fast the rain swept through on Halloween night, Smith said.
The pumper truck is out of service as a result of the damage from the tree.