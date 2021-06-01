RICHARDSVILLE — The American Legion Post 102 in Brookville dedicated a new flag retirement site in the 163 year old Richardsville Cemetery as part of its Memorial Day ceremonies on Monday.
The post also erected the first flagpole in the cemetery to mark the new site. The 53 veterans buried in the cemetery now lie under the stars and stripes of the illuminated flagpole that was erected as part of the ceremony.
“We are honored to be able to pay tribute to our great flag, the flag that so many fought and died for,” said Post 102 Treasurer Steve Ent. “Without their sacrifice we would not be able to stand here today. We honor those who had the courage to take up this flag and to answer the call of duty for the United States of America.
“We pray to almighty God that this great flag of red, white and blue, with 50 stars and 13 stripes will continue to fly over the U.S.A. for another 245 years. We pray that socialism and communism will never replace what this flag stands for. We pray this flag continues to represent the land of the free and the home of the brave.”
The Richardsville Cemetery Association donated two lots to the legion as a place to inter the ashes of the retired flags. Korb Monument in DuBois worked with the legion to erect a black granite stone at the site. Ent said Richardsville was the first cemetery in Jefferson County to have a site for the burial of retired American flags.
The proper way to retire an American Flag is to hold a flag retirement ceremony, a tradition that dates back hundreds of years. Once a flag has been well-worn, the proper retirement is to burn it as a sign of respect.
These ashes are then often gathered and buried. This ground must then be marked as hallowed ground.
Ent presented the first flag to fly at the Richardsville Cemetery to Emma Work, a member of the church board. He thanked church members Ken Chamberlain, Jean Hidinger, Darrell Hidinger, Kay Hidinger, Ray Shaffer and Corrine Lindemuth for their assistance with the project.
Ent said buried in the cemetery, among others, is Ella McLaughlin who served in the Women’s Army Corps in World War II, Matthew Keys who was wounded at the battle of Fredericksburg in the Civil War, Ellsworth Shaffer who survived the Bataan death march in World War II and renowned miniaturist Charles Bowdish, a veteran of World War I.
“It is only fitting that we, as a nation, should have hallowed ground to bury the remains of the grand old flags that have served us so faithfully,” said Ent.