BROOKVILLE — A group of sixth-grade students from Hickory Grove Elementary School walked to Northside Elementary School last Thursday morning to spend the day reading with the younger students.
Title I reading teacher Amy Guth said she started the event last year as one way the students could celebrate Read Across America Week.
Guth said the activity “provides the sixth-grade students with the opportunity to collaborate, lead and explain. Also, they get to walk, which provides physical activity. Kindergarten students get to hear stories read by the sixth graders, practice drawing, writing, creating and counting.”
She said the sixth-graders who participated were selected by the teachers, who “used the activity as an incentive for the students. Sixth grade students had to ‘earn’ the trip to Northside by completing their work and following the school rules.”
Activities included sixth-graders partnering with kindergarten students to read their favorite Dr. Seuss books.
Students were also asked to create a Dr. Seuss character, name it and then write something about the character.
Another activity was completing a 100’s chart to reveal a hidden picture of The Cat In the Hat
Making a guest appearance at the school was The Cat In the Hat, who visited each of the classrooms.
High school production media students also attended the event, taking photos and making a video with interviews of the students. Their video, “The Week in 60 Seconds,” is featured on their Youtube channel.