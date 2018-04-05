PUNXSUTAWNEY — With honor, emotion, and pride, legislators, local officials, and military leaders honored the 54 soldiers of the 665th Engineer Detachment who will embark on a deployment to Iraq.
The group — whose motto is “Small But Mighty” – will be focused on the Department of Public Works, new construction and maintenance missions, while deployed in Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.
“Small but mighty. Never so much done by so few,” said 458th Battalion Commander MSG Paul Overbook Wednesday during his remarks from the stage of the Punxsutawney Community Center.
“I’ve been with this battalion for 14 years and every time we go somewhere and every time we do something. The 665 has always been a producer. This unit has something. They know how to get things done.”
The unit is primarily comprised of soldiers from western and central Pennsylvania, as well as New York, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Wisconsin, and Texas.
Staff Sgt. Dan Emery of Brookville was there with six members of his family, including his wife Ciera and his mother and father, Theresa and Matt Emery.
Of his service, Emery said, “Honestly, it was something I’ve always wanted to do and I knew a bunch of guys in this unit so it was something I did while I went to college.”
He added that the last nine years as an Army Reserve soldier helped him to advance in his career.
A bricklayer, he came into the unit as a carpentry/masonry specialist, which allowed him to get a foot in the door of the Bricklayer’s Union. Now, he owns his own business, Emery Contracting.
“We’re excited to go,” Emery said.
Spec. Nathan Short, originally from Ohio, said he joined the service out of high school because of his family’s roots in the military.
“I’m a heavy equipment operator so right now I help clear land and level it out and set concrete pads and pillars for whatever we need,” explained Short, adding that this will be his first deployment.
Throughout presentations by legislators, local officials, and military leaders, the common thread was to thank the military families for their sacrifices as well, and to remind the soldiers to maintain constant contact with home.
Nathan said he intends to video chat with his wife Jennifer and their two-month-old son Christian, adding that he hopes he doesn’t forget him while he is gone.
As Jennifer held the tiny sleeping boy, she said, “I’m nervous because this is our first baby, but we’re happy for him.”
411th Brigade Commander Col. Matthew Warne said the hard work and training leading up to this deployment will pay off, adding that the unit will “build the capacity to sustain the fight and increase readiness.”
“It’s a critical time in our nation’s history and we’re being asked to do extraordinary missions to other missions up for success in such a complex environment,” Warne said.
In his remarks, State Rep. Cris Dush (R-Brookville), reminded the soldiers to “live by the standards and core values of America” while deployed overseas, adding that it will help spread the country’s positive image.
“Also, speaking on behalf of the family members – call your mom,” Dush said with a smile.
