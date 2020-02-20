COOK FOREST — The annual Snowman in the Forest Day drew a large crowd out of their homes and into the forest for a day enjoying the winter weather while it still lasts.
There was just enough snow for children to enjoy sledding down the hills around the event at Cook Forest State Park. Once the snow was gone, the ground was still frozen enough for the children to keep sliding. The ice skating pond had a few children out skating as well.
According to Susie Irwin, president of the Cook Forest Vacation Bureau, there were about 400 people at this year’s event. They passed out about 360 hot dogs and 400 bowls of chili throughout the day.
“The kids enjoyed the sled riding until they got the snow off the hills, everybody had fun,” Irwin said.
The Chili Cook-off was a popular event once again. Jules Matthews won for the hot chili category and Angela Hulse won in the mild category.
Crackerjack Farms came from Jamestown, N.Y., with its horses to give carriage rides up and down River Road. People took advantage of the opportunity to take a carriage ride to view the winter scenery of the forest and Clarion River.
Thirty-eight dogs were entered into the Happy Dog Contest this year. Olive, a Jack Russel mix, from Clarion was named the happiest dog in the forest. Her owners, Kyle Bauer and Rachel Kline, of Clarion, said it was their first time at the event.
“We wanted to come, and it’s been so off and on with the snow, I was just hoping there was snow for Snowman in the Forest. We got lucky, and there couldn’t have been a better day for it. The sun is out, it’s cold so there’s still snow, and she’s the winner,” Kline said.
Judie Wohnsiedler was the most prepared for the event, dressed as a snowman and handing out bottles of “melted snowman” to keep people hydrated.