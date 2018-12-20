BROOKVILLE — Wage increases will be seen for some Jefferson County employees as well as for elected officials.
The county’s Salary Board approved a $0.70 per hour increase for all full-time non-union employees in 2019. It also approved a 2.59714 percent increase in pay for all elected officials. Both increases take effect as of Jan. 1.
The board also set several rates, including mileage reimbursement and per diem employees. Mileage will be reimbursed at $0.50 per mile in the new year. This is the same as last year. The meal reimbursement allowance will be $8 for breakfast, $13 for lunch and $20 for dinner as of Jan. 1. This is a slight increase in the lunch and dinner rates, which were $12 and $18, respectively, this past year.
Some pay rates were also voted on during Tuesday’s meeting. The per diem employees rate will be $8.75 per hour, which is the same as last year. A change was made in the training rate at the Jefferson County Jail. It is being increased from $7.25 per hour to $10 per hour and the probationary rate will increase from $10.75 per hour to $12 per hour retroactive to June 10 of this year. All of these rates will go into effect as of Jan. 1.
The salary of the second deputy treasurer position was set at $12 per hour. The increase was to bring the second deputy treasurer up to what the set rate for deputies are, county treasurer Jim “Moon” VanSteenberg said. When the second deputy treasurer moved over to the position she was not accredited but on a per diem rate in her former position.
Prothonotary Tonya Geist questioned whether there was a classification under the county code for a second deputy in the treasurer’s office. “I thought we were only allowed to have first deputies,” she said.
VanSteenberg noted that there was classification under the code for the second deputy position. Geist noted that while she has two deputies, one on each side of the court, they are both first deputies. She noted she was just asking to as to what the code said.
The board also approved the ROW office solicitors rate at $2,000 per year.
The board approved setting the hours worked per week for the human resources director at 37.5, which is an increase of 2.5 hours, until it can be re-evaluated when a finance/human resources clerk is hired. The work week hours change will begin Jan. 1.
The board also set the salaries of the warden and deputy warden to $48,500 and $45,000, respectively. This is a $1,500 increase in the warden’s salary and a $7,500 increase in the deputy warden’s salary. County treasurer Jim “Moon” VanSteenberg was the lone no vote on the increase, which passed and will begin as of Jan. 1.
“We were looking at salaries and wages of directors and deputy positions,” Jefferson County Commissioner Jack Matson said.
Geist asked if that was to bring them into scale with other counties but the board noted it was to bring those wages and salaries in line with Jefferson County. “Our wages are lagging behind the rest of the counties in the region, in the state,” Matson said, “that is if you just look at the wage piece.
“The reason why we put the 70 cents up there is we’re trying to play catch-up. We’re working with a lot of things here. One of them is our tax rate and our tax base,” Matson said. “It’s not increasing. We’re actually losing money each year because of appeals and things like that. We’re really trying hard whenever we see an opportunity to give raises, to get us caught up to where we think we should be. But if we do it fast more than likely it will trigger a countywide reassessment, which will be bad for us. No one I’ve met is in favor of that.”
“Part of the 70 cents is catching the non union people up to the union people because last year they only got 20 or 25 cents where the union raise last year was $0.45,” Jefferson County Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik said. “So now it should equal out. We always try to do that.”
“We’ve all seen the emails going around comparing our salaries whatever our positions are. And everyone one of them you can find multiple instances where another county gets more. But there are some great benefits for working for county government that aren’t just salary that I remind myself. First, I love the job. Second, it’s a nice place to work. We don’t have a single director here that manages with an iron fist. If you have a doctor’s appointment or something your usually able to go. We have a pension fund which doesn’t exist in the private section and we have great medical benefits. So if you take the whole package, it looks better than if you just isolate the salary part.”
“At least we have the sale of the Punxsutawney elementary schools that have been sold to private individuals which will bring up our tax base,” Geist noted.
“I hop so,” Matson said. “There are a lot of moving parts. Every time we try to move a lever one way, it moves 10 other levers. Whenever we’re discussing salaries, the overriding theme is everybody in the county, the way they work, deserves more money. We have just not found a way to catch them up all at one point. The county hasn’t always been in the same financial situation as it is now. It was in a rough spot 15-16 years ago. I know the three of us aren’t going to go backward on our watch. There was too much work done to get us to this point to go the other way. But we are working hard to try to manage budgets.
“Even the simple budget process that we’ve done every year, we’ve removed a quite a bit of extra cash that didn’t hurt anybody. It was with pens and office supplies and other contracts and not getting automatic renewals. We’re able to pull some strings to get people where they need but it is something we look at all the time. There is no magic wand that can fix it but we are trying. We’re trying hard,” Matson said.
Veronica McNutt, from the county finance department, noted that the warden and deputy warden are non union and “don’t go off of a wage scale. And they have to be kept in line with the union starting rates done by the union contracts and it got out of skew and you’re just making adjustments” for that.
Matson noted the county is happy with the job being done by Deputy Warden Dustin Myers and didn’t want to lose him. “We think pretty highly of him and think the jail is running very well.
“I knew as soon as we moved this (the warden/deputy warden wages) we’re going to have other departments in here asking for money. We know that and we’re trying. We are trying where we can to make those moves,” Matson said.
“You have to remember when the people your supervising is making more money than you because of union contracts and their years of service, that’s pretty tough. You have to keep moving those bosses up because their responsibility is a lot more,” Pisarcik said.
“Across the board (wages for) row officers and staff in Jefferson County for six class counties, we are at the bottom. We are the lowest in the state. And I’m not complaining but it’s just what it is,” VanSteenberg said.
Both Forest and Elk counties were noted as having higher wages or starting wages.
“We’re half way to our millage cap and we don’t have any more room after that and once we get there it triggers a countywide reassessment. And we can see what’s happening in Clearfield (County) and it’s not very comfortable over there. I’d much rather be us and being low paid than in trouble. Our only true mechanism for our budget is to cut costs or raise taxes,” Matson said, adding that the row officers keep their budget in lines and spend money wisely, which helps the overall budget.”
Matson noted that the county spent more than $200,000 on the raises which equals about a quarter mill in taxes. To add more raises would mean to add a 0.25 mill tax increase or cut something else. He noted it is a “balancing act.” He added that it is a sustainable wage.
Jefferson County Commissioner Herb Bullers said, “The three commissioners sitting here, we take the budget pretty serious. We spend a lot of hours talking and chatting ‘how can we do this,’ how can we do that.’ We spend a lot of hours at night when we’re not together worrying about things and trying to figure things out. When we look at the overall package that Jefferson County gives, it’s a good package. There are people throughout the organization that definitely deserve more money.
“It’s one of the things it’s very hard to figure out how to make right because bottom line as hard as we work at it and as much as we want to make things right, it’s hard to make it all good at the same time. When we look at budget and we look at salaries and we look at things, we really want to do better than we absolutely can do at the present time.... As we can increase the area and see things happening, I think it’s going. We are definitely doing our best,” Bullers said, adding that the three talk about everything and make the decision together.
The salary board also approved the elimination of a vacant deputy sheriff position as of January.
