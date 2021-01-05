HARRISBURG — State Rep. Brian Smith (R-Jefferson/Fayette) was officially sworn into office today at the state Capitol to begin his first term in the Pennsylvania General Assembly serving the people of the 66th Legislative District.
“My experience as an entrepreneur and deeply involved community leader has taught me the work ethic that it takes to get things done as your state representative,” said Smith. “As a self-employed business owner who has created jobs and successfully met a budget/payroll across several different businesses for more than 20 years, I understand the importance of protecting family-sustaining jobs, reducing taxes, repealing crippling regulations, achieving energy independence and holding government fiscally accountable. I’m excited to get to work representing the values of the hard-working taxpayers in Jefferson and Indiana counties, both at home and in Harrisburg.”
An uncompromising defender of the constitutional right to keep and bear arms, Smith is a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. His other top legislative priorities include protecting the sanctity of all human life, election reform, enacting commonsense laws to allow rural communities and job-creating businesses to flourish, helping to retain and recruit volunteer emergency responders, confronting the drug epidemic, and expanding regional tourism/outdoor activities.
A life-long resident of the 66th Legislative District and 1987 graduate of Marion Center High School, who attended Penn State University for business and accounting, Smith began his career working in construction, heavy equipment operation and the transportation industry throughout the 1990s.
In 2001, he opened Fastrak Inc., a family-owned transportation company, and later added Orion Logistics, Inc. (2003), a freight brokerage company. Smith is also co-owner of Abacus Housing LLC (2012), which provides property rentals for Indiana University of Pennsylvania Culinary Academy students.
Prior to his election to the House, Smith was elected to the Punxsutawney Borough Council in 2014 and became council president in 2016. Smith has also previously served as a board member and vice president of the Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce, and president and treasurer of the Punxsutawney Rotary Club, where he was named Rotarian of the Year by his peers in 2016 and was awarded the Rotary “Person Of Action” award in 2020.
He resides in Punxsutawney with his wife Linda. They have three children: Jake, Jadie and Josh.
The 66th Legislative District includes all of Jefferson County and the Indiana County communities of Banks, Canoe, East Mahoning, Grant, Green, Montgomery, North Mahoning, Rayne, South Mahoning and West Mahoning townships and Cherry Tree, Ernest, Glen Campbell, Marion Center, Plumville and Smicksburg boroughs.