STRATTANVILLE — A grant to boost STEM programs at the high school, and a multi-year project to develop an interactive STEAM courtyard at the elementary school were on the agenda last week for a busy Clarion-Limestone School Board.
At their meeting on Oct. 16, the school board learned from high school principal Mel Aaron that the district had been awarded a $25,000 grant from America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education that will be used to enhance the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) curriculum at the local school.
Aaron thanked all the farmers who nominated Clarion-Limestone for the grant, saying that the funding will be used to increase the science and technology classes, life skills and elementary programs that work with the school’s agricultural programs.
Specifically, the funds will be used to provide improvements to the C-L greenhouse, “spark innovation with our robotics and engineering programs,” and to provide a plasma table and pulse welder for hands-on work in the industrial arts classroom.
The grant, sponsored by the Bayer Fund, was part of $2.3 million in funding awarded by the program to schools across the nation.
A large $25,000 check was presented at the meeting, and accepted by the school’s agriculture and FFA students.
Later in the meeting, elementary school principal Kristie Taylor highlighted another upcoming project for the district – a courtyard area that will offer students hands-on STEAM (that’s STEM with Art) activities to bolster creative learning.
Taylor explained that a small committee began work on the idea this past summer, developing a three-year plan to transform an unused outdoor area between two wings of the elementary school.
She said the site will contain six priority areas for “learning and exploration,” and that the organizers hope to involve Clarion County Career Center students in the planning and construction of the site.
According to the schematic developed by Thomas R. Harley Architects, the courtyard would include the following areas:
- A. Contemplative: A reading nook, offering a quiet space to promote thinking and reflection whether meditating or reading.
- B. Creating: An art space with small workstations to encourage hands-on learning through creation. The space would also feature temporary installations of the students’ artwork.
- C. Creating: A music center for musical expression.
- D. Discovery: A science corner, that could include a rain gauge, thermometer, weathervane, physics slide, lever and incline plane, pulley, lab workstation, and habitat housing.
- E. Historical: A replica of the Helen Furnace, a blast charcoal stone furnace located in Clarion County. Taylor said the furnace could be a pizza oven, as suggested by students.
- F. Learning: An outdoor classroom area nestled in the back of the courtyard, with amphitheater-style seating.
Taylor said that once developed, the site could become a model for other schools when it comes to outdoor STEAM learning.
“We strive to make a difference in the lives of the kids,” she said, noting that “Art is a major part of this.”
Taylor later said that student suggestions and ideas would play a big role in the project, including the idea to use the Helen Furnace replica as a pizza oven.
“The kids have really great ideas,” she said.
As of right now, she said, she is beginning to work on writing grant applications for funding from various groups. She also said that donations from the local community will also be sought.
Other Business
• School Board president Molly Greenawalt noted “pretty good progress” on teacher contract talks, adding that the two sides were planning to meet tonight (Wednesday) to continue negotiations.
• The board debated the approval of an amendment to the junior high football cooperative agreement, branching off into a discussion about the overall cooperative football program with Clarion Area and North Clarion high schools. Officials noted that while the agreement is reviewed every year, the overall cooperative pact is for five years. However, board member Roger Powell noted that new school board members will begin service in two months, and that some are not in favor of the coop. Board members Powell and Jamie Mahle voted against the junior high football cooperative amendment.
• The board approved a supplemental contract for Ron Wiser, head girls varsity track coach, in the amount of $3,530.
• Richard Sherman was named interim superintendent of buildings and grounds at a daily rate of $212.05 effective Oct. 8 through the remainder of the school year if needed.
• Permission was granted for the senior class trip to Washington, D.C., on April 5-8.
• School Wellness Committee membership was approved, including Amy Glasl, Rachel McConnell, Nickie Moore, Greta Edmonds, Gary Sproul, Mel Aaron, Stephanie Smith, Donna Smith and Katie Kimble. The committee has two open positions to be announced, including a student representative and a community stakeholder.