BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area High School and Hickory Grove Elementary students attended the Edge of Extinction Competition on Clarion University’s campus on December 5.
Edge of Extinction is a card game involving biodiversity and Pennsylvania ecosystems that was created by two sisters who are local to the Clarion area. “Our ambitious Brookville teams were focused and consistent in their play throughout the morning,” Jessica Lindsay, principal at Hickory Grove, said.
Shawn Foster, Abby Keth, Alayna Haight and Calvin Doolittle earned third place in the senior high division. Sixth graders Luke Burton, Riley Phillips, Sam Krug and Sorren Morelli took home a third-place trophy in the fifth and sixth grade division.
“Luke Burton had a fantastic day of play, earning individual awards for being undefeated and second place for highest individual score,” Lindsay said. “Overall, the day was a success and the students represented their district well.”