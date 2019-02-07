BROOKVILLE — Hickory Grove students dug deep into their pockets last month to collect money to help in the fight against cancer.
As part of the annual Hoops for Hope fundraiser sponsored by the girls’ basketball team, the elementary students collected “Coins for Cancer.”
During the week of January 22-25, students in grades three through six collected their spare change. Each day the collections were counted, with the winning grade level announced at the end of the week.
This year a total of $1,801.84 was collected. The winning class was the third grade, with a total $723.20 collected. Other totals were: fifth grade, $554.30, second place; fourth grade, $262.98, third place; sixth grade, $238.70, fourth place; and Admin/HG office, $22.66.
“This is the fourth year that Hickory Grove has done the Coins for Cancer collection,” said sixth-grade teacher Jena Bish. “Our total for the past four years is over $7,000 to help fight cancer.”
As a reward for having the highest collection, the third-graders were treated with ice cream sundaes.
The annual Hoops for Hope basketball game was played Monday night, when Brookville hosted Punxsutawney.
