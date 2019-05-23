BROOKVILLE — Third graders at Hickory Grove Elementary School had the opportunity to spend the day in downtown Brookville, watching classroom history come alive.
For the past two weeks, students have learned about Brookville history in their social studies class. Some topics covered in the Brookville unit included: the Boys in Blue baseball team, Charles Bowdish, Scripture Rocks, Kate Scott, Marlin Opera House, Columbia Theater, YMCA, Earl Sandt and more. The history lessons included information on the early settlers, the Native Americans, and the early immigrants. The students also learned how the area economy was fueled with lumbering and coal mining.
Last week students spent the day in downtown Brookville as these history lessons came alive. The day started off with a walking tour highlighting fun facts about the architecture and history of the buildings. They were able to go inside the Marlin Opera House where Brookville Area High School students performed a skit about the history of the opera house and led an interactive activity about the opera music genre.
Students then gathered at the Historic Brookville Town Square. There they were enlilghtened about Native American culture with the steel drum demonstration, chanting, singing, flute playing and storytelling by the Children of the Earth Native American group.
The afternoon was spent at the Jefferson County History Center where students visited centers, including the Bowdish Railroad Room and Stones and Bones display that featured rocks and minerals, and dinosaur and wooly mammoth displays. The Living off the Land museum featured many exhibits such as the Twyford car and Earl Sandt airplane replicas. In the research room, students had hands-on activities about how technology changed over the years, especially phones and typewriters.
The day culminated at the Columbia Theater where the students watched silent films, which were appropriate for the era of the theater.
Following the classroom lessons and field trip, students are taking what they learned and sharing it with others. They are writing and sharing a series of Brookville history public service announcements with the Hickory Grove fourth through sixth grade students on the daily morning announcements.