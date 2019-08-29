SUMMERVILLE — The Summerville Community Labor Day Festival is coming up, and parade floats are welcome to sign up for the parade, held on September 2.
The theme of this year’s parade is “The 80s” years of big hair and fun times. No group is too big or too small to be entered into the parade, even if all that’s being decorated is a bike. Parade registration and line up will take place at 9 a.m. at the Church of Christ. Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required.
The parade itself will begin at 10:30 a.m. It will go down Water Street, across the bridge, and finally down Penn Street to the Fireman’s Park in Summerville.
The flea market will begin at 10 a.m. for any early birds to the parade, and will continue until 3:30 p.m.
As with the parade, there is not pre-registration required for any of the events, but it is encouraged for a smoother festival experience.
New this year will be caged dodgeball for teams of between two to four members. Sign up sheets can found on the Facebook page, or signup the day of at 11 a.m. The cost to participate is $5 per person. Dodgeball will have two age groups of under 12 years old, and 12 years old and over. Dodgeball will begin at 11:30 a.m.
Corn hole tournament signups will also begin at 11 a.m. and the tournament will begin at noon. The cost is $20 per team. First place will win 25 percent of profit and a set of corn hole boards and bags, second place will win 15 percent of the profit, and third place will win 10 percent of the profit.
The Chinese auction will begin at 11 a.m. and tickets will be drawn starting at 3 p.m. so make sure to have your tickets in before then.
The escape room will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The escape room will also have an 80’s theme, and will be set up in tents at the park. There will be 45-minute time limit to escape.
Games for children and adults both will also open up at 11 a.m. and remain open during the festival.
The Car Cruise In will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the field. The results of the car show will be announced at 3:30 p.m.
Bingo will be played from 1 to 3:30 p.m. offering fun for all ages.
The Summerville Community is urges people to come enjoy and old fashion day of fun in their small town. There will be activities to keep all ages entertained, and plenty of opportunities for family fun.