SUMMERVILLE — The Summerville Story Project continues to inspire people to find projects around the town to preserve history and the spirit of the community.
The project is a group of residents working to gather the history and share a love for the town. Members of the group have already published a book chronicling the history from 1812 when the land was bought by Summers Baldwin to today.
Many of the oldest historical photos come from Mary and Helen Wesson, two Summerville School teachers who strived to preserve the history.
“They seemed to have a real desire to preserve the history of the town, and they saved all these old pictures. If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t have a basis for some our projects,” said Colleen Cooney, a member of the project. “To a certain degree, I suppose any of us that had them as teachers, they maybe did plant that seed of interest in history.”
There was a group who started to gather some of the history and photos in the 1970s. Some from the group have moved, but still share information and photos on the story project’s Facebook page.
“Summerville is so different because, especially after the 1996 flood, we lost all kinds of buildings, but the downtown had already been kind of run down before that. Summerville used to be thriving,” said Peggy Ohl, a member of the story project.
Cooney attributed some interest in preserving history to Ken Burkett, of the Jefferson County Historical Society, who is a Summerville native. He suggested one of the group’s most recent projects: restoring the school bell.
The inspiration to create a book came from Bertha Reitz and Joyce Aaron, who encouraged its publication. Dan Bowser and Martha Smith accepted the challenge and spearheaded the project.
“...They’d say, ‘We just need to start a book, we need to have a history of Summerville.’ It was something that had been talked about for years and nobody ever followed through,” Cooney said.