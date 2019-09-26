SUMMERVILLE — A group has been working in Summerville not only to preserve the history of the town, but to bring back some of the history in new ways.
The Summerville Story Project is a group dedicated to gathering the stories and history of the town, even if some of those stories have become clouded over the years.
The group is currently raising funds to build a shelter on the Rails to Trails stop, which used to be a train station when the tracks were in use. Group member Dan Bowser said the organization wants the shelter to be reminiscent of the old train station building.
He is also hoping the shelter can be converted into a completed building later. There will also be a chestnut grove planted around the structure like the ones that grew there before a blight came through.
The trees will be planted before the structure is started because the group already knows where the shelter will go. Penn State has authentic American Chestnut trees, which are the closest to what originally grew in the area.
“We’re making an attempt to bring back some of the life and sense of pride to the area,” Bowser said.
Bowser helped to write a book on the history of Summerville, which was published two years ago. The book, “Troy/Summerville, Pennsylvania” is a collection of facts, oral history, memories, and many pictures used to tell the story of Summerville from 1782 to 2016.
The book takes its title from Summerville once having been known as Troy. The land was bought by Summers Baldwin in 1812. The area was perfect for logging, rafting and farming, which started the growth of industry and population in the area. Later the industry would shift to coal and clay mining, all of which is captured in the book.
The group responsible for the book met weekly for three years, with a total of more than 75 people attending the project meetings. Each person’s name appears at the end of the chapter for which they helped compile information.
One of its main fundraisers is the sale of calendars. The group now has 2020 calendars available for purchase. The 2020 calendars were mostly designed by Summerville resident Peggy Ohl.
Ohl didn’t grow up in Summerville as many of those involved in the Story Project did. Her grandparents lived here, and she would come to visit. She had always wanted to live in Summerville.
She moved to town when her grandmother’s house was offered for sale, and she was able to buy it. She is now very involved in the project, and was the main force behind the new calendars.
The theme for the 2020 calendar is men and woman at work, with full historical photos on the top of the each page. Some of the days of the month have small photos on them showing historical events that happened in town on those days. Bowser said there are more than 500 images used in the calendar. The back cover also has 12 bonus photos for those who purchase a calendar.
The money from the calendars, and any donations the group receives, will go toward building the structure at the trail head.