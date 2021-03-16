SYKESVILLE — Symmco, Inc. of Sykesville announced that it will be expanding its Community Merit Scholarship Program for 2021. This year Symmco will be awarding up to a total of $44,000 to qualified students living in Jefferson and Clearfield counties. Scholarships will be awarded to four deserving recipients who will each be eligible for up to $2,750 a year for up to four years of further education.
To be eligible for the scholarship award, applicants must be either a graduating high school senior or a high school graduate enrolled in or with application pending at an accredited college, vocational or trade school, or specialized training institute. Scholarship recipients are selected based on a number of criteria including academic achievement, economic need, personal accomplishments and aspirations, and extra-curricular activities and community contribution. In order to be considered for a scholarship award, all applicants must submit the following:
1. Written statement by the applicant to include:
- Academic and extra-curricular accomplishments
- Present circumstances to include personal interests and hobbies
- Future aims and goals
- Any additional information the candidate wishes to include
2. Complete copy of FAFSA Free Application for Federal Student Aid (New Form)
3. Certified copy of high school transcript
Interested students may obtain further details from their high school guidance office. Applications must be received by Symmco no later than April 15, 2021.
The Symmco Community Merit Scholarship Program has been in place for a number of years and has historically granted two scholarships per year to deserving recipients. This year the number of scholarships has been doubled from two to four scholarships. In addition to the Merit Scholarship Program, Symmco also offers scholarship opportunities to children and grandchildren of Symmco employees through the Amerigo Torretti Memorial Scholarship Program.
“Symmco believes that education plays a vital role in the success of our community and our nation. Symmco is pleased to be able to present the opportunity for continued personal growth and advancement to the young people of our area,” said Frank Roberts, chairman of the Symmco Board of Directors.
Symmco, Inc. was founded in 1952 and has grown to become a world leader in precision powdered metal product innovation. Symmco currently employs more than 150 area residents.