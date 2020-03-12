BROOKVILLE — Singing, comedy routines and a presentation by the drama club will highlight The Brookville Raider Showcase, to be presented tonight and Friday (March 12 and 13) in the Brookville Area High School auditorium.
Advisor Andilynne Kalkbrenner said “we have students performing from grades 7 through 12.” There will be “numerous singing acts” and “two stand-up comedians” will be entertaining the audience. Members of the drama club will present two ten-minute plays from Ten/Two: Ten Plays For Two Actors By Lindsay Price.
The talent show will be combined with an academic and club fair.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. to provide the community with an opportunity to see all of the creative activities students have been working on this year in their classes and clubs. The talent show portion of the evening will start at 7 p.m.
Admission is $4 for adults and $2 for students K-12. Any child younger than kindergarten age will be admitted for free. All proceeds will benefit The Raider Foundation.