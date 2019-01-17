BROOKVILLE — The trial for Glenn Edward Tetro, 57, of Summerville, scheduled for Monday, has been re-scheduled for January 30.
Tetro, co-founder of Brookville Behavioral Health, is charged with 43 counts of rape (felony 1), 86 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse (felony 1), nine counts of statutory rape (felony 2), 34 counts of statutory sexual assault (felony 2) and 43 indecent assault charges (misdemeanor one).
According to the affadavit of probable cause, a female victim, age 29, went to Punxsutawney-based state police and accused Tetro of sexually assaulting her from 1994 to 1998, when she was age 6 to 10. Charges were filed against Tetro on March 1 of last year.
Tetro was originally arraigned on $500,000 cash bail and spent 18 days in Jefferson County Jail before the bail amount was decreased to $300,000 and made a non-monetary condition.
Since his arrest, Brookville Behavioral Health has installed a new administration and executive board.
