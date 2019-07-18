BROOKVILLE — A Summerville man was sentenced to 21-80 years in state prison Monday.
Glenn E. Tetro, 58, was found guilty by a jury in February of three counts of rape (of a person under the age of 13), three counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse (of a person under the age of 13), three counts of statutory sexual assault and four counts of indecent assault (of a person under the age of 13). Thursday he was sentenced to 21-80 years in a state prison and must register as a sexual offender under Megan’s Law for the remainder of his life.
Jefferson County Judge John Foradora sentenced Tetro to 6 to 20 years on each of the three counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and statutory sexual assault, consecutive to one another. Tetro received 9 months to 5 years on each count of the four counts of indecent assault, consecutive to one another and to the sentences for rape. This resulted in an aggregate sentence of 21 years to 80 years.
Prior to sentencing a hearing was held to determine whether the designation of sexually violent predator would also be attached to Tetro. Points of Light Executive Director Brenda Manno, under questioning by Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett, testified as an expert on the factors used to determine such designations. In part the designation looks at a six-month time frame in which the abuse occurred. Manno, when asked, testified she would list Tetro as a sexually violent predator, after looking at all the information in the case.
Foradora noted that the jury only found Tetro guilty of incidents within a four-month range. Because of the six-month range needed for the designation, he said he would go with what the jury found and ruled that Tetro did not meet the designation of SVP.
During the sentencing hearing that followed, Foradora heard statements from Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett, the victim, her husband, her mother as well as from the Defense Attorney Matt Kness, Tetro’s two daughters, a friend/employee, and two others. Each hoped to have the judge consider either the maximum sentence asked for by the prosecutor or a more lenient sentence that was requested by the defense.
Foradora noted that in making his judgement, he took in not only all the statements read Thursday in court, but also a letter Tetro wrote to the court, the pre-sentence memorandum and testimony during the trial and hearings. In so doing, he first denied Kness’ request to merge some of the counts against Tetro. The judge said there were seven separate acts and so would not be mergeable.
Foradora said the age of the victim at the time of the abuse – 6 to 10 years old – as well as Tetro’s relationship with the victim, his professional education, his attempt to manipulate the victim were all aggregating factors. On top of that Foradora said he did not see any remorse from the defendant as to his actions.
While the defense attorney noted that Tetro had made up for it by living an “exemplary life” for the past 24 years, Foradora said Tetro had the benefit of living 20 plus years of successful life while the victim was impacted negatively during those years from the abuse.
Tetro, who had been held at the Jefferson County Jail since the trail, was taken from the courtroom by Jefferson County Sheriff deputies.
“I am very pleased by this outcome,” Burkett said. “These crimes have caused a number of people an enormous amount of pain, suffering and trauma. Mr. Tetro had to be held accountable for this. Judge Foradora recognized this and delivered a tough but fair sentence for these crimes.
“I want to recognize the fine work done on this case by (state) Tpr. Derek Weaver, my county detectives Jeff Lee and Dave Ray, and my entire staff. Without their competent, hard work on this case, this outcome would not have been possible. I also want to thank my victim-witness coordinator Michelle Fusco, who took excellent care of the victim and her family throughout the entire ordeal. Her kindness and goodness helped them navigate this very difficult process. I hope that the victime and her family can now experience some peace and put this painful chapter behind them,” Burkett said.