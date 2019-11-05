NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Multi-Dove Award winning and Grammy nominated recording artists, The Nelons, will be featured in a Christmas concert on Saturday, November 30 at 7 p.m. at the KMI Community Center, located at 5995 Fire Tower Road in Mahaffey.
The musical ministry of The Nelons was formed after family patriarch Rex Nelon had already enjoyed a 20-year career as a member of the legendary LeFevres.
The Nelons, who were recently inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, have been singing songs, bridging the traditional sounds of Gospel music with contemporary influences, and inspiring listeners of all ages for decades.
Joining the Nelons for this event will be female vocalist Amber Nelon Thompson. She travels full-time with The Nelons and also has a solo career with multiple releases. She was named as the youngest Dove Award nominee in history by the Gospel Music Association. Also featured on will be pianist Jeff Stice.
More information on this Christmas Winter’s Carol concert is available by visiting www.kmicommunitycenter.com or www.thenelons.com.