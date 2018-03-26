BROOKVILLE — The Heritage House in Brookville has become “the” place to be on Tuesday afternoons, if you are a senior citizen and you enjoy soup and salad luncheons.
About a month ago the center started having a soup and salad luncheon on Tuesday afternoons. A self-serve salad bar, which includes dessert items, and a big kettle of soup have brought large crowds to the senior center.
Donations for the lunch are $2.50 for seniors and $4 for those under age 60.
Part of the cost is covered through a bequest made to the Heritage House.
“Tuesday has become everyone’s favorite day of the week,” said center director Melissa Harrison. “Everyone seems to have a good time. People have a chance to see old friends and meet new friends. We’ve had people come down from Brockway, and we have all our regulars, too.”
Harrison said that perhaps this summer, while the weather is warm, “we might have sandwiches instead of soup, or have soup once a month.”
Reservations for the soup and salad luncheons are a must. Call 849-3391 by Monday if you plan to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.