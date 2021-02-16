BROOKVILLE – Members of the Brookville Area School Board applauded the dedication and work of three elementary teachers who have announced they will retire at the end of this school year.
Monday night the board accepted with regret resignations from Laurie A. Hays, fifth-grade social studies teacher, after 33 years of service; Maria N. Heinrich, fourth-grade ELA teacher, 32 years; and Karen L. Shriver, third-grade science teacher, 30 years.
“That is an extraordinary to have three teachers retiring with 32, 30 and 33 years. That is very impressive,” board member Rick Ortz said. “Congratulations to all of them.”
Board member John Pozza echoed his thoughts, adding, “They have their heart and soul in this school district. They are outstanding teachers and we are going to be really sorry to see them go.”
- In other personnel matters, the board approved hiring Angie Hughey and Susan Aaron as child specific aides, and transferring Melissa Bowser from food service worker to child specific aide.
- The board also approved adding Donald R. Reed to the approved driver list for Rossey Bussing.
- Supplemental contracts approved for spring musical events included Kyle Grabigel, Meagan Shaw and Mat King for secondary concerts, a maximum of six each; Laura Grabigel, Meagan Shaw and Mat King for elementary concerts, a maximum of four each; and Kyle Grabigel for stage band/jazz.
- Aaron Kalkbrenner, high school social studies teacher, was approved as the advisor for the new Esports Club at the high school.
Coaches/volunteersThe following coaches and volunteers for spring sports were approved by the board:
- Varsity track – Daniel Murdock, boys head coach; Hannah Sansom, boys first assistant; John MacBeth, boys assistant; Doug Roseman, girls head coach; Dana MacBeth, girls first assistant; Ryan Young, girls assistant; and Gabe Bowley and Ethan Brentham, volunteer.
- Junior high track – Elice Hamaker, head coach; Jim Frontino and Tina Householder, assistant coaches.
- Baseball – Nathan Bonfardine, head coach; Chad Weaver, assistant coach; Ben Reitz, Joe Kalgren, Jason Hammerle and Rob LaBenne, volunteers.
- Softball – Carl McManigle, head coach; Adam Neill, assistant coach; Jill McManigle, Joel Fawcett and Carlie McManigle, volunteers.
Student representativeStudent representative Taylor Reitz gave her monthly report to the board, thanking high school guidance counselor Ray Doolittle “for informing the senior class about all the options for scholarships around the area. I know everyone appreciates the diligence he has shown in getting information out to us.”
She also told the board that the schools are participating in a Random Acts of Kindness week with a variety of activities this week, and reported on several upcoming events and competitions in the high school.
Finance
- The board accepted several donations from the Brookville Area Raider Scholastic Foundation: $4,151.62 for TV studio equipment; $2,035 for AP Exams and $1,053.79 for robotics materials.
- The board accepted a LERTA application for tax abatement from Jon and Amy Guth, who are building a car wash on East Main Street at an estimated cost of $235,000.
- The board accepted the audit report for the year ending June 30, 2020. At the close of the meeting board member Herb McConnell said he would like to revisit the audit at the next meeting.
Policy and programs
Superintendent Erich May advised the board that a section of the administrative regulations dealing with the evaluation of professional and temporary employees will be rescinded, because the policy contains outdated evaluation procedures. It will be replaced with a newer method of evaluating employees.
The board also:
- Approved the revised calendar for the 2020-2021 school year and the proposed calendar for the 2021-2022 school year. At this time the last day of school for students and teachers this year will be Thursday, May 27. Next year the first day of school will be Wednesday, August 25 and the last day will be Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
- Approved the Title I Summer Literacy Program, with 12 sessions to be held July 12 to 29 at Hickory Grove. The extended school year will also have 12 sessions, July 12 to 29, at Hickory Grove.
- Following a presentation last month by students and faculty for a proposed new Esports Club at the high school, approval was given for the club to be established.
- Accepted the low bid of Amos E. Rudolph Architecture for architectural and engineering services involved in the construction of a new maintenance building.
Committee reports
- Board member Fred Park reported on the receipt of $527,768 in grants for the adult practical nursing program at Jeff Tech. He said a large part of the grants will be used to purchase models that can be programmed to simulate different medical conditions, giving the nursing students clinical experience before they actually begin work in a hospital.
- Board member John Pozza also reported on teacher development opportunities available through the IU-6.
- Board member Herb McConnell also asked that the board discuss the occupation tax and teacher schedules at next month’s work session.
- Board member Carol Schindler thanked the elementary students for their hard work in preparing pictures for the board during School Board Recognition Month.
The next scheduled meeting of the Brookville Area School Board is a work session to be held at 6 p.m. Monday, March 8 in the gym at Hickory Grove.