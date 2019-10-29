The United States Marine Corps Reserve Ebensburg Unit and Community Action, Inc. announced Toys for Tots registration dates for eligible Jefferson County residents. Registration will take place:
- Tuesday, November 12, from 9 a.m. –12 p.m. at The Foundry, 45 West Main St., Reynoldsville.
- Or via telephone, November 1 – December 6, by calling, Community Action, Inc. at (814) 938-3302, ext. 236.
To enroll children ages birth to 16, parents or guardians must provide the following: photo identification; proof of current local address; proof of income or government assistance; and proof of guardianship if the child’s name is different from the parent/guardian.
Participants must not be enrolled in other holiday assistance programs.
For more Toys for Tots information, contact Samantha Schrecengost, Community Action, Inc. at (814) 938-3302 ext. 236, toll free 1-800-648-3381 or via e-mail at volunteer@jccap.org.