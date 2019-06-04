BROOKVILLE — The big trucks and tractors will be coming to the Jefferson County Fairgrounds for an action-packed show on Saturday, June 15.
The annual big rigs power pulls will be presented by Full Pull Productions.
Full Pull Productions was incorporated by Rick Feicht in 1987 and has become the largest private producer and promoter of high-quality, multi-faceted truck and tractor pulling events in the United States.
Working with Feicht are his wife, Patty, and son, R.J. This year Full Pull Productions is working with nearly 50 state and county fairs and other speedway venue promoters to present motorsport entertainment for the entire family.
“Classes in the show will include 8,500 lb. pro stock tractors, 7,600 lb.modified trucks, 20,000 lb. big rig semi-trucks and 8,500 lb. diesel 4x4 trucks, as well a run-what-you-brung class for modified trucks,” Toni Facchine, a member of the Jefferson County Fair Authority, said.
The concession stands will be open during the show, offering funnel cakes, ice cream, sandwiches and more.
Tickets for the show are now on sale at local Sheetz stores. Pre-sale tickets are $13 for adults and $7 for children under 10. Youngsters 5 and under will be admitted free. Tickets at the gate will be $15 for adults and $7 for children.
The show is a sanctioned event on the 2019 USA-East schedule.
The rain date for the truck pull is Sunday, June 16.
If the event is rained out, no tickets will be refunded on Saturday or Sunday; all refunds will be made on Tuesday, June 18. Details are printed on the tickets.