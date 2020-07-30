BROOKVILLE — Truth in Nature will begin running outdoor mentorship and ministry programs for fatherless and single parent boys beginning in the fall.
Truth in Nature will be kicking off with an Open House & Pig Roast on Saturday, August 15, at Egypt Free Methodist Church, 1815 Egypt Road, Brockway, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. This event is open to the general public for anyone who would like to know more about the ministry. There will be funa and games for the entire family, free BBQ, and more information on Truth in Nature.
Founded in 2009 in Dallas, Ga., Truth in Nature, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, has grown to reach, inspire, support, and engage boys from fatherless and single parent homes in 15 different communities across seven states. Specifically working with boys in middle and high school it is ready to begin operations in Brookville. Chad Kurtz, a longtime resident and local taxidermist, will be leading the efforts as program director.
“We are excited about the opportunity to engage more fatherless boys in the community with local mentors to make a difference in their life,” Kurtz said.
A Christian-based organization, boys can expect to engage with mentors in an outdoor setting, while being exposed to becoming a Christian man and positive member of the community. These programs are free of charge for these boys after registration paperwork has been completed.
Outdoor programs consisting of fishing, camping, hiking, hunting, kayaking, survival skills and many other outdoor type programs have some common goals. The goals of building self-esteem, developing character, and faith in Christ are learned by connecting the boys with male mentors to help fill the void of the missing parent during these outdoor programs and group meetings.
Truth in Nature is asking local residents for support as it seeks mentors, partnerships with local businesses, contributors, and referrals from young men that meet this criterion.
To find out more about Truth in Nature and its work in the local communities and beyond please visit www.truthinnature.org.