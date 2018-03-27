BROOKVILLE — Following a week-long jury trial, “Operation Snail Mail” defendants Larry J. Dean and Daniel K. Hopkins were each found guilty, according to Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett.
Both had been lodged in the Jefferson County Jail with their bails set at $250,000 each. Both are currently awaiting sentencing.
Hopkins and Dean were each found guilty of corrupt organizations, two counts of conspiring to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and 18 counts of manufacture, delivery of possession with intent to manufacture in connection to their involvement in the “Operation Snail Mail” case.
“Dean and Hopkins were at the top of our supply chain in this case. They were the ones importing pounds of methamphetamine from the Tucson, Arizona, area directly into Jefferson County using the United States mail. From there, it was being distributed widely throughout Jefferson, Clearfield and Clarion Counties,” Burkett said. “I am very gratified to have taken down the two who were at the top rung of this evil scheme.”
Last September, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 30 drug dealers in connection with the shipment and sale of $1.6 million in crystal methamphetamine in Jefferson, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk and Forest counties over the last year and a half.
The crystal meth was shipped to Jefferson County and the surrounding area through the U.S. mail from drug dealers in Arizona and California. It was then sold throughout North Central Pennsylvania by a network of 30 drug dealers. The 35 pounds of crystal meth that they sold, broken up into gram doses – produced between 32,000 and 64,000 doses of the drug that were sold in the five counties.
Most of the crystal meth shipments into North Central Pennsylvania were done Dean, who maintained residences in Mayport, Pa., and Tucson, Ariz.
Investigators used a series of controlled purchases, court-approved electronic surveillance, package interceptions and other tactics to identify the drug dealers involved.
Burkett, who tried the case along with Senior Deputy Attorney General Marnie Sheehan-Balchon, said, “This case was a wonderful example of what happens when agencies band together in a common cause. This case involved the Pennsylvania State Police, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and the United States Postal Inspectors. We could not have obtained these convictions without all of their combined hard work.”
Burkett noted that Sheehan-Balchon worked hard on the case and “shouldered a lot of the burden. “It was truly a pleasure trying this case with SDAG Sheehan-Balchon. I am very thankful for her efforts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.