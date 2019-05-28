SUMMERVILLE — A group of veterans and Summerville residents drove the scant one mile journey to Vandervort Cemetery to dedicate a headstone for a U.S. Army veteran.
Andrew Baker lived in Summerville from 1929 to 1956. He originally came to the area as one of the workers building Route 28 and ended up settling in the area. Colleen Cooney, of Summerville remembers him when she was a very young child as she was only 6 years old when he died. Baker, however, had made a deep impression on her even then. He would walk more than a mile to the country store and would kid the children he met there by calling them “lazybones.” Cooney says the children would in turn call him “lazybones” and eventually he was known as “Lazybones” Baker. She said she remembers him as a “nice man.”
While everyone knew Baker was buried in the local cemetery, the stone that marked the grave was homemade and unreadable. His history came to light after the Summerville Book Project, which was a book about Summerville’s history. The project began in 2013 with four people – Martha Smith, Bertha Reitz, Dan Bowser and Joyce Aaron. But soon the group was seeking to get more people involved, especially older residents who might remember various parts of the town’s history. Within a week, Smith said, there were 17 people involved in the project.
After many meetings and a lot of work, the Summerville Story Project (as it became called) produced a book. The group would continue on working on other community projects, with the Summerville Veterans Memorial installation last summer being a spin-off.
Cooney worked on the military chapter for the book and said Ray Ohl knew that Baker had been in the military. This proved true when notes written by Doc. Harris on the back of Baker’s death certificate listed his years in the U.S. Army during the Indian Wars. This sparked an effort last fall to get a headstone for this Army veteran but the first request was rejected for lack of enough concrete information.
With Cooney searching Ancestry.com and the archives and finding Baker’s enlistment date and the date he left the Army, and with the help of Jefferson County Veterans Affairs Director Krupa Steele, among others, a new headstone was finally approved and was recently placed on Baker’s gravesite.
Baker served in the U.S. Army from 1886 to 1891. He was a Buffalo Soldier, serving in Troop A of the 9th Cavalry Regiment. The Buffalo Soldiers were African American soldiers who served on the Western frontier after the Civil War. Their main tasks were to aid in controling the Native Americans of the Plains, capturing cattle rustlers and protecting settlers, stagecoaches, wagon trains and railroad crews. They got the name Buffalo Soldiers from the Native Americans they met but there is no sure explaination of why. The 9th Cavalry participated in many skirmishes and battles of the Indian Wars.
Mark Harris said that Baker was friends with his paternal grandfather as they worked together on building Route 28. Baker would eventually live in a small house on the Harris property and once the family moved on, living in the family home. When he died he had no where to be buried and Harris’ dad said to bury him in the Harris plot.
On Monday the new headstone was dedicated and now visitors to the cemetery will know that a U.S. Army veteran is buried at the top of the hill, not far from where he lived the last 40 plus years of his life. No longer will local residents have to wonder if an unreadable stone marks the grave of “Lazybones” Baker. A military marker, new headstone and Amercan flag proudly lets all who visit know a veteran named Baker found his final rest here.