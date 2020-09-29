TIONESTA — The 2020 West Forest High School Homecoming queen will be crowned this Friday (October 2).
Members of this year’s Homecoming court are Falisity Brandon, Sabrina Meeks, Penny Wagner, Emma Weller, Waylin Dashner, Trenton Hartzell, Dylan Saxton and Hunter Turba.
Students are celebrating Homecoming Spirit Week with a variety of special days: Monday, Sports/Jersey Day; Tuesday, Decades Day; Wednesday, Tourist Day and Thursday, Class Color Wars.
Crowning of this year’s queen will be held at 4 p.m. on the soccer field, followed by the Homecoming soccer game at 5 p.m.