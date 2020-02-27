REYNOLDSVILLE — The Winslow Township Board of Supervisors saw a proposal for the subdivision of the Lakelawn Cemetery during the group’s Monday night meeting.
Land owner Keith Klingler of Titusville submitted plans to the township for sewers to serve the lots which were approved by the supervisors.
Klingler bought the property through judicial sale of Lands by the Jefferson County Tax Assessment Office in April 2019. He has proposed dividing the land into seven lots, which includes the residential area next to the cemetery.
The board of supervisors also heard from the owner of Original Fuels about the road project that will interrupt traffic to Daffodil Road.
David Osikowicz addressed the board about the upcoming project, which will improve the road and allow the company to get the coal out of the ground.
A project similar was started at one end of the road already, but the whole road was not finished. The company will begin on the Syphrit Cemetery end of the road where the previous company left off.
Osikowicz estimates the township will make about $1 per ton on the coal, and expects there will be between 10 to 15 thousand tons there.
This project will not start for another month or two, but traffic will be detoured while it is under way. Osikowicz said there are no school buses that travel the road and he will talk to the postmaster about the detour.
“Not every township is as good to work with as you folks have been, so I want to give you a big thank you,” Osikowicz said.