PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Weather Discovery Center doors were opened for the two-day Winter Wonders program over the weekend.
Friday started with the “Why is it cold?” topic, which provided children with knowledge regarding cold weather.
The children began the day with an ice experiment. They tested ice cubes with different types of salt, including table salt, road salt and some other substances. The children all voted on which substance they thought would melt the ice the fastest, which ended up being the road salt.
They also learned about one of the coldest inhabited towns in the world. The children watched a video about the town, and learned that school isn’t cancelled there until it is 55 degrees below zero. They agreed none of them wanted to live there.
Another video provided information about cold weather animals. They learned how whales stay warm with their blubber. They used Crisco to make their own “blubber” and tested the warmth. The blubber was put in a sandwich bag, and wrapped around the children’s hands so they could test in ice water how cold their hands got.
Saturday’s activities focused on snowstorms. The children made snow storms in a jar, and made snowflake ornaments.
They learned about different types of snow storms, including blizzards and snow squalls. They watched more videos on Saturday to teach them about the science behind snow and where some of the worst snowstorms in history have taken place.
They played a game called “snowball transfer” in which the children used straws to move as many cotton balls as they could.
The Weather Discovery Center has another day of activities scheduled for January called Snow Day Saturday on Jan. 18 from 1-3 p.m. That event will include the annual snowball fight as well as snow relay races, snowball games, making snow, snow crafts, a build your own snowball interactive game, snowball snack and hot chocolate. The cost is $7 per person and includes free time on the exhibits. Pre-registration is appreciated but walk-ins will be welcome. For more information call 938-1000 or email info@weatherdiscovery.org.