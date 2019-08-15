PUNXSUTAWNEY — Barclay Square was turned into “Bark”lay Square over the weekend for Willow Run Sanctuary’s seventh annual Woofstock festival.
This event benefits the animal sanctuary in Brookville and is the only fundraiser the organization holds during the year, according to WRS founder Margo Stefanic. The event is always held the second Saturday in August.
Since Woofstock is “a festival for dogs and people,” Barclay Square was filled with fun for both people and their four-legged friends to enjoy. Both animal and non-animal related vendors were spread throughout the park. There was face painting, music, dog pools, bake sale stands, and more. The bake sale stands had sweets for both pet owners and their canine companions.
Trudy Garvey, of Ruff World Training in Brookville, attended the event with an obstacle course for dogs. The course had the basics with jumps, a tunnel and weave poles. Some of the more rambunctious pets tried to run their way through the course.
Tracy Hibbard Photography attended the event for the third year in a row, offering pet photography. She has a “doggie snack shack” that she uses as the prop and backdrop for her photos. She made the stand specifically for Woofstock when she first started photographing at the event.
“Dogs are better to photograph than people; dogs are happy with their pictures all the time,” Hibbard said.
She added that there was a definite increase in attendance at this year’s event from last year. She already had 25 customers, and the park was still very busy, while last year she only had 15 total by the end of the day.
WRS currently houses about 125-130 animals, including cats, dogs, rabbits, a goat, pigs, chickens, ducks, a ferret and ponies, Stefanic said.
The money raised from the event each year helps to feed all the animals and pay some of the sanctuary’s bills. With winter coming, the facility also needs straw bedding for the pigs, and food for the other livestock they have.
WRS is also always looking for volunteers. To be a volunteer, individuals must be an animal person, have means of transportation, a valid driver’s license and be physically able to do hand lifting, bending and standing, Stefanic said.