BROOKVILLE — Last Friday anyone passing the Jefferson County Courthouse might have wondered what was taking place on the courthouse lawn.
All the activity was to restore the Veteran’s Memorial that honors the service of Jefferson County residents during World War I, some of who gave their lives while serving in the “Great War. The monument was erected in 1917-1918 and was re-dedicated on July 1, 1923.
There are plans to unveil a new veterans monument for those from Jefferson County who died in World War II on September 13 during the 150th birthday of the courthouse.
Weather has taken its toll on the World War I monument and with the unveiling approaching, American Legion Post #102 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #204, both of Brookville, decided it was time to restore the plaques so that they would shine bright during the unveiling. They called Jim Korb, of Oliver T. Korb & Sons Inc., of DuBois, to do the restoration of the four plaques back to their original condition. Korb is also creating the new World War II monument.
On Friday with the weather cooperating Korb and Korb Monument employee Jimmie Brundridge, along with John Pennick and his son Tyler, of Pennick & Son, arrived at the courthouse to begin the restoration. After protecting the African granite with a cover, Korb sandblasted the plaques, taking them back to an unpolished bronze.
Then it was time for John Pennick to begin his work. First he sprayed a base coat on each of the plaques. The paint was brownish in color.
Once he was done base coating all four plaques, the real skill began as he began to sand off the base coat and polish the underlying bronze letters. Every once in a while he would stop and check his work. Pennick said he is very particular when doing a job.
He has been restoring bronze monuments for 35 years as his regular job. Some 15-20 years ago he said he began his own business on the side to make some extra money. Now his son Tyler accompanies him and provides an extra set of hands when needed.
Tyler Pennick kept watch on each aspect of the restoration as his dad worked for several hours. He replaced sanding rings on tools, fetched various pieces of equipment – basically, helping in whatever way was needed.
John Pennick continued to sand and buff until every letter on each of the four plaques gleamed bronze in the sunlight. The process took several hours. He was just finishing spraying on the base coat around 10:30 a.m. Friday and it was past 4 p.m. when he was finishing the sanding of the letters on the last plaque. Throughout the long afternoon, he hardly took a break, saying a bottle of water was his break and taking just a few moments to have a drink of water before getting back to work.
Sanding the base coat off the letters and buffing them was not the end of his work, however.
He then sprayed a protectant across all four plaques and then after some measuring and mixing of several liquids, sprayed on a coating that he noted would make one need sunglasses when looking at the plaques when the sun shines on them.
The protective cover on the granite has been removed and the restored monument awaits another to join it soon.
The new monument will be done in three phases. The first phase will be revealed in September and focuses on those Jefferson County residents who were killed in World War II. Subsequent phases will honor those county residents who served in the Korean and Vietnam wars as well as those who served in the Wars of Freedom and the Cold War.
According to Korb, the top part of the monument that will be all polished and have the names is 5 feet by 8 inches by 4 feet and weighs 2,814 pounds. It will sit on a base that is 6 feet long by 8 inches wide by 14 inches high and weighs 988 pounds.
These monuments will continue to stand as a testament to the bravery and love of country many of the men and women of Jefferson County have shown. The monuments also serve as a reminder for all residents of Jefferson County of that bravery, courage and selfless love so that as one of the restored plaques reads, “Let us not forget.”