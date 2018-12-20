FALLS CREEK — About 200 people came to Beechwoods Cemetery to help place wreaths on the graves of veterans.
The event was part of the national Wreaths Across America, which happens at over 1600 cemeteries across the United States, including Arlington.
Gold-Star Mother Marilyn Tully was the driving force behind this 4-year-old event. She raised awareness and money, this year purchasing 500 wreaths to be placed on veterans’ graves. Wreaths did not just adorn more-recent wars, like Vietnam, Iraq, or Afghanistan, but wars early in our country’s history as well.
“We had at least 200 people there,” Tully said of Saturday’s event. “I know because we served 150 lunches afterwards and not everyone comes to the lunch. We’ve always had a good turnout, but this year was really good.”
Tully said the warmer weather may have helped people come to Beechwoods. Last year, while still a good turnout, the event was hampered by very cold temperatures.
The volunteers for Wreaths Across America place wreaths on the graves and then say the name of the soldier aloud. The national website for Wreaths Across America says that this act celebrates the life of the soldier.
The average cost of a wreath is around $15. Wreaths Across America delivers the wreaths from Maine, and trucking companies volunteer their time and equipment to make sure the wreaths get to where they need to go.
“We’ve had the same truck driver for the past three years,” Tully said. “He delivers down to Cooper Farm Market. The fact that these companies and drivers volunteer their time and equipment every year, it’s amazing.”
Tully had representatives from the Scouts, the Girl Scouts, local veterans’ groups, and more.
“It seems like every year, another Scout group calls and wants to help out,” Tully said. “They always want to put the wreaths on the graves. When they get here, we pull them together and have them lead the Pledge of Allegiance.”
A few years ago, Eagle Scout Weston Hrin spearheaded a memorial where flags from each branch of the military could be placed at events like Wreaths Across America. Scouts, local veterans, and others place the flags and wreaths there before heading out into the cemetery.
“Bridget Courtright and Jenny Jacobson put down the POW/MIA wreaths this year,” Tully said. “We got to tell the story of Jenny’s uncle, who was lost in World War II. They didn’t think his body could ever be returned, but it was identified and brought back to the United States. He was buried in Arlington this year.”
Tully reminded the attendees that the freedom Americans have came with a price, and this was a way to honor that sacrifice.
“We as Americans live in a free society made up of many people from many walks of life,” she said. “But we should remember the freedoms we enjoy, and may sometimes take for granted, have not come without a price. As a nation standing together, we can defeat terrorism, hatred, and injustice. Thanks to our veterans, we have the freedoms to do just that.”
Tully said that the event keeps growing and people from all over the area come to participate.
“People who said they’ve never been there before said they’d never miss this again,” she said. “It’s heartwarming to see them come out.”
Wreaths Across America is an annual event. For more information about the event or how to start one in a local cemetery, visit http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.