FALLS CREEK — Beechwoods Cemetary was once again the sight of a local Wreaths Across America ceremony thanks to Marilyn and Jack Tully on Saturday morning.
Even in the cold and rain there was a great turnout for the event. Many gathered around the small building on the top of the cemetery hill to partake in the small ceremony.
“You all are part of more than two million wreaths that are being placed on veteran’s graves today. What a great way as a nation that we remember, and we honor, and we teach,” Marilyn Tully said.
Each branch of the military was honored as members of the Boy Scouts set the flags in place, and honored guests carried wreaths to each one. Sgt. Mike White and Staff Sgt. Jerry Becker carried the wreath for the Army; Janine Wolverton from the Reynoldsville America Legion and Ret. Master Sgt. John Fritz carried the Air Force wreath; Melissa Hrinya, Barry Abbott, and Daryl Almendarez carried the wreath for the Coast Guard; Sgt. Ray Hetrick and Lance Cpl. Mike McCracken carried the wreath for the Marine Corps.; Richard Cocciniglio and WWII Veteran Wilfred Newbert carried the wreath for the Navy; Jenny Jacobson and Gold Star Grandma Sandy Courtright carried a wreath to honor all the servicemen whose last known status was either Prisoner of War or Missing in Action.
Marilyn Tully thanked everyone for coming and dedicating their time to honoring those that fought for the country. She also spoke about how much it means to her for MIA and KIA soldiers’ remains to finally be brought home.
“Every time I hear another POW or MIA remains are recovered and are identified and returned home, it makes my heart so happy for the family. Their loved ones matter, and they continue to matter as they continue to search for the remains and bring them home,” Tully said.
Tully also thanked all the organizations and people who donate time and money for the event. Sixth graders from the Brockway Elementary school have even begun fundraising for this event each year. The group raised $400 this year just by collecting from others.
“Your generosity is what make this all possible,” Tully said.
Those with specific graves they wanted to visit were given a head start into the cemetery with their wreaths. Shortly after some final announcements, everyone else was sent with armfuls of wreaths to honor the veterans buried in the cemetery.
A lunch was served at the Beechwoods Presbyterian Church following the event, which everyone was invited to attend.