BROOKVILLE — They said it couldn’t be done, but Jefferson County’s Master Gardeners proved “they” are wrong. Rice is growing in Jefferson County.
“Everything we do is an experiment or an educational demonstration,” Cheryl Shenkle said.
“I like to try these ‘on the edge’ things,” she said. “One of the things we do is to experiment with crops that aren’t traditionally grown here, and rice is one of them. I wanted to try growing the rice,” even though no one thought it could happen in western Pennsylvania.
“I purchased Carolina Gold Rice to plant in the pool (at the fairgrounds) last year” and she planted the seeds in a small pool, representing a rice bog. “It grew nicely, but there wasn’t any rice,” she said. At the end of the summer she wondered what would happen to the plants over the winter, “so I put them in a bucket with some Papyrus in it and took them home.” This spring she looked at that bucket and there was about 10 inches of foliage and I thought, ‘what is that?’ We weren’t sure what to do with it, so I waited, and I got grains of rice,” she said.
Next year she said she “will try to grow rice plants just like tomatoes, trying a different route. We will grow seedlings, to put out as soon as the weather is warm enough. This would probably never be enough to sustain a family for the year, but the ability to grow it here does exist with proper culture.”
Shenkle said “for those who love horticulture and simply like a challenge, the Master Gardeners will be offering the chance to grow rice during the Summer Garden Classes next year.
“If someone has a family member who is allergic to chemicals, growing this rice without chemicals could supplement their diet.”
Experimenting with the rice is just one of the many accomplishments of the Master Gardeners.
“We don’t really do flowers, although we will do some flowers that are potted,” Shenkle said.
The goal of the Master Gardeners is “to help families grow more healthy food and to increase types of vegetables and fruits that families can add to their diets,” she said.
Jefferson County currently has 11 certified Master Gardeners “who volunteer a bare minimum of 20 to 50 hours a year. Some volunteer close to 100 hours a year, including their mileage to do so,” she said.
The Master Gardeners can identify harmful and hazardous weeds, teach container gardening, soil testing and building, composting and much more. “We are part of the Spotted Lanternfly watch program and we man a Garden Hot Line, which is available to anyone,” she said. “We welcome your questions, which can include insect identification and eradication, or support of beneficial insects.”
Another responsibility of the Master Gardeners, Shenkle said, is “to develop and maintain education gardens to show what is possible when properly blending bees, birds, native plants, best gardening practices, water control, microbiology and few to no chemicals, to grow healthy natural foods.”
A future goal is to develop a Knee Garden for the Handicapped Bed, to be located at the fairgrounds. A butterfly mural is also being developed at the site.
The Master Gardeners attend horticulture classes taught by Penn State on their own time and at their own expense. Local projects are not funded by Penn State, but the program is supported by federal, state and county taxes.
Anyone interested in learning more about the Master Gardeners, or the winter classes that run from October to March, can contact Cheryl Shenkle at 849-7361, ext. 508.