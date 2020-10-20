CLARION — Partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s on October 10 proved ideal for the enjoyment of children’s games, face painting, exploration of a pumpkin patch, sack races, and hayrides at Zacherl’s Farm Market. Located on Route 66 just north of Clarion, Zacherl’s will be hosting another Fallfest Weekend this month, giving visitors additional opportunities to celebrate autumn by partaking in outside family fun.
Jessica Zacherl, whose husband Bud, along with his cousin Craig Lewis, took over the family farm market in 2019, said, “We’re trying to become part of the community, reach out to community members on what we offer. A lot of what we’re trying to do is bring more opportunities for our community to have an experience when they come to the market to get fresh produce.”
A similar event was held last fall, albeit on a smaller scale. “We didn’t really do a festival, we offered hayrides on a few different weekends. We had apple cider and some different things, opportunities for the kids to go out into the pumpkin patch and pick out a pumpkin,” Zacherl said.
“There were a couple of weekends (last season) we were packed and had lines of people waiting to get onto the wagon. Everybody was kind of mingling and just standing there. So that made Kate (Lewis, spouse of co-owner Craig Lewis) and I think we definitely needed to have more for people to do while they’re waiting for the next hay wagon.”
The Fallfest concludes this weekend. For the final weekend Zacherl’s has teamed with Lost in the Wilds Brewery, located two miles east of the market on Route 66, to offer “Boos and Brews,” a haunted hayride through the farm’s fields on Friday and Saturday evenings (Oct. 23 and 24). Price is $7 per person and reservations are required to ensure social distancing on the hay wagons can be accomplished.
Because of the haunted hayride, there are no daytime activities scheduled for Saturday. Hayrides, children’s games, and a host of other family-friendly goings-on are scheduled to resume from 12-4 on Sunday afternoon (Oct. 25). Barbeque chicken dinners will also be sold to raise funds for St. Joseph’s School.
Considering Fallfest Weekends are taking place with the coronavirus pandemic as their backdrop, the event is being staged in the safest manner possible. “We are doing everything that we already do in our market. We’ll have our masks on, we’ll be requesting that people wear their masks. We’re requesting that everybody take their own precautions as well as us doing ours,” Zacherl said.
“We will have hand sanitizer available, we will be spraying down the hay wagons after the rides. We will place people on the wagon trying to maintain six feet in distance. We will have two, possibly three different wagons going to accommodate and make sure everybody is staying safe.”
At this time of year, Zacherl realizes the weather might play a role in attendance. “It’s hard for me to gauge what these weekends are going to be like. I think people are going to wait and see what the weather is going to be like. We’ve had a weird year, pray for good weather.”
That being noted, the turnout for this year’s opening day was good and Zacherl believes the events this weekend will be quite popular. “We were excited the weather was in our favor and we had a great turnout for our first weekend. We are looking forward to the coming weekend...,”she said. “We get a lot of traffic from Pittsburgh, coming back from their camps. I know a lot of people travel outside of town to go to other agrotourism places. There’s all kinds of different opportunities for people to go elsewhere, so I’ll be interested to see how busy we are.”
Nevertheless, Zacherl sees Fallfest Weekends as an opportunity to highlight and celebrate Clarion. “I really think our community is stepping it up to make this town not just lonely old Clarion, it’s a fun, small tight-knit community where we’re supporting each other. I really think we need to recognize that this is a really great town we live in.”