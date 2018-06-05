BROOKVILLE — A handful of concerned citizens attended a community meeting Monday night to learn more about the possible consolidation of the Brookville elementary schools.
A team from HHSDR architectural firm presented an overview of a proposed addition to Hickory Grove Elementary School, which would provide classrooms for students in kindergarten, first and second grades. Once the transfer was completed, possibly in two years, the district would have to decide what to do with the Northside and Pinecreek elementary schools.
Frank Gargiulo, HHSDR planner, assured the audience that “this is a draft study, it’s not final by any means. This is the point where we start to get feedback and the process will take as long as the administration and board of directors want us to take before we adopt a final copy.” Gargiulo also said that the feasibility study had been done “according to Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) guidelines.”
He pointed out that according to the PDE, from an operational stand point, at this time all of the schools have excess capacity which could accommodate more students. He went on to say that a five-year PDE projection, based solely on births, indicates a decrease by 25 or more students in each of the district’s four schools.
As the study was originally presented, the total project cost was set at $13,813,000. Included in the presentation Monday night was a proposal for an additional gymnasium, which could be the size of the gym at Pinecreek elementary and would include a stage; some additional storage areas and an enlarged playground.
If the board decides to proceed with the building program, the project would probably be bid in January 2019, with August 2020 as the completion date for the new addition.
Pointed out during the presentation were several renovations that are needed at the Northside and Pinecreek schools, including window repairs at Northside and a new roof at Pinecreek.
“The hardest part of this whole decision process is Northside Elementary School,” said Superintendent Robin Fillman, “because we love it; it is in the center of town. There’s nothing we can say that’s not great except the costs to maintain” the building. A handout showed annual estimated costs to operate Northside are about $527,550, plus costs that are hard to determine, such as anti-skid material, overtime to remove snow and building supplies.
Following the presentation by HHSDR, questions were accepted from the audience. Concerns voiced included no apparent provision for additional parking, class sizes, the size of classrooms to accommodate any future growth, the wetness of the area where the proposed new playground would be located, and how the expansion would be financed.
Former principal Herb McConnell asked what the mortgage payment would be, and for how long. He suggested that the board could use up to $5 million from its reserve funds to offset the construction costs and still have a sizeable reserve balance.
A woman in the audience said that she “can’t see where we are going to save anything. I can’t see where the tax base is going to support something like this.”
One young mother in the audience seemed to favor the consolidation plan. She said that driving to Pinecreek “is absolutely horrendous. The hill up to Northside is also horrendous.”
In response to a question about why the feasibility study was started, Fillman said, “How can we save money? How can we continue to provide quality education for our kids? We had a lot of conversations about do we want to cut athletics? Do we want to pay for parking? It seems in the community that everyone wants to keep what we have and we are looking at ways to save money to provide this type of education and these opportunities.”
School board member Rick Ortz said that he believes “if we are going to move forward, let’s do it right the first time,” so it doesn’t have to be repeated in a few years.
Board president Don Gill said, “This is not an easy decision. We appreciate the time that you have given,” he told the audience. “Nothing is set in stone. This is a community school. We have to see what is best for this district.”
“We can’t do nothing. We have to do something,” board member John Pozza said.
Additional community meetings will be held later, as the board continues its discussion on the consolidation question.
