EBENSBURG — McAneny Brothers, Inc., the owners of Hometown Markets, announced the acquisition of Mike’s Supermarket in Brookville. McAneny Brothers, a food and product distribution company, which currently owns three Hometown Markets in Pennsylvania, acquired Mike’s Supermarket from Mike and Dianne Guth who have been in the supermarket business for more than 63 years.
Mike’s Supermarket has served the citizens in Brookville for more than 45 years with great success. McAneny Brothers, Inc. will be converting Mike’s Supermarket to a Hometown Market effective October 1.
McAneny Brothers, Inc. is a family owned business that has been in the food service industry since 1979. The corporate office and warehouse are located in Ebensburg, Pa. They offer more than 171,000 square feet of warehouse space that can handle the most temperature dependent merchandise safely and efficiently. Hometown Markets offer fresh produce, butcher-cut meats and the absolute best deli foods and offer three locations throughout Pennsylvania which include Bellwood, Philipsburg and Hollidaysburg.
McAneny Brothers, Inc. (Hometown Markets) welcome the community of Brookville to our Hometown Market location in Brookville. General Manager Bob Hasse said, “We will strive to be as valuable to the community of Brookville as we are in our other locations by providing great customer service and exceptional value every day!” The mission of McAneny Brothers is to be the best possible provider of goods, services and ideas in the industry.